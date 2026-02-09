Which NBA Stars Did Kendall Jenner Date? All About Her Basketball Boyfriends

The ‘Kardashian Kurse’ is back in the spotlight for the most complex intermingling of sports and reality TV. While her ex, Bad Bunny headlines the Super Bowl LX Halftime show, Kendall Jenner stirred the World Wide Web with the wittiest commercial for Fanatics. And that seemed to draw another ex out of the woodworks. Despite the jokes, Jenner’s history with NBA stars is extensive, marked by high-profile romances that have kept sports and lifestyle outlets buzzing for years.

Which NBA star Kendall Jenner has dated apart from Devin Booker? Is Blake Griffin among them?

Beyond her well-documented, on-and-off relationship with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner has been linked to several of the league’s most prominent players. Blake Griffin is indeed among her most notable exes. Her timeline of hooper exes looks something like this.

Jordan Clarkson: They dated briefly in 2016 when she was 21 and Clarkson was playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. They were spotted together at Coachella and other venues but there was no formal confirmation about their relationship till she made a direct reference to it in her Fanatics Super Bowl commercial.

Blake Griffin: The pair began dating in the summer of 2017 while Griffin was the face of the Los Angeles Clippers. Jenner was frequently spotted courtside at their games. She vaguely referenced theeir unlabeled relationship in a Vogue interview saying, “he’s very nice.” Their romance fizzled out after Griffin was traded to the Pistons and as Jenner says in the ad spot, “flopped out of the league.”

Ben Simmons: Their on-and-off relationship lasted between 2018 and 2019 when he played for the 76ers. The most dramatic twist in this relationship came years later when Ben Simmons’ sister publicly mocked the model on social media.

Devin Booker: The most famous of her NBA exes, Devin Booker’s relationship with Kendall was not received well in Phoenix. They were together since 2020, confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021, and he reportedly attended her sister, Kourtney’s 2022 wedding too. They’d break up in 2022 but reportedly rekindled their romance briefly twice.

And that seemingly laid the foundation for the extension of her dating track record in the NBA circles.

Did she ever get engaged with any of them? Understanding the relationship history

Despite the intensity of her relationships and the frequent public appearances, Kendall Jenner has never been engaged to any of her NBA boyfriends. Unlike her sisters Kim Kardashian (who infamous married Kris Humphries for 72 days) and Khloé Kardashian (who had a turbulent relationship with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson), Kendall has maintained a more guarded approach to her private life.

During her relationship with Ben Simmons, rumors of a potential engagement swirled through a 2019 interview where she was asked if they’d marry. “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” she said before their breakup.

Similarly, her three-year journey with Devin Booke never resulted in a proposal. The pair reportedly split because of their hectic careers. But their interactions over the Fanatics ad and his recent ankle injury has fans speculating if they’re together.

Jenner is a slight outlier in the Kar-Jenner empire. She doesn’t showcase her relationships on the family’s flagship show unless she’s confident about its future. It would be a bit of a wait till we’d really know if Jenner and Booker are back together.