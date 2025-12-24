Which NBA Teams Have Played the Most Christmas Day Games? Full List & Records

Christmas is a huge deal across the globe. The holiday season– everything is merry and cheerful. Yet, for the world of sports, it’s an action-packed day. Whistles and buzzers. Touchdowns and three-pointers. Both the NFL and the NBA add drama to your cozy couch time.

Now, it’s only a matter of a few hours before the LA Lakers face the Houston Rockets. Oh, the Golden State Warriors will also be in motion against the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, OKC will meet the San Antonio Spurs once again. And the Denver Nuggets will go against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

December 25 will be a day of celebrating basketball at its best. But before that, what are these Christmas Day games?

What Are NBA Christmas Day Games and Why Are They So Important?

Every December 25, professional basketball claims the living room. The league curates elite matchups starring its brightest names, timed perfectly for families gathered around screens. These games tease postseason tension while amplifying global reach.

The ritual began in 1947, during the NBA’s second year, and has endured for nearly eight decades (except 1998, 2003, and 2007). Over time, Christmas evolved into a glamorous stage where competition, celebration, and worldwide fandom meet with undeniable flair.

Structure followed tradition. Since 2008, five carefully spaced contests have defined the day, setting basketball apart from rigid holiday formats elsewhere. Champions from the present or recent past have appeared almost annually since 1995, with only rare gaps.

Each offseason, league executives and partners such as ESPN and ABC design the slate, spotlighting Finals participants, reigning MVPs, and magnetic icons who command attention across generations. Because there are no permanent pairings, creativity thrives. As a result, the games carry playoff energy long before spring arrives.

With minimal television competition, especially from football, basketball owns the spotlight, reaching audiences in over 200 nations and 50 languages. Broadcasters crown it the regular season’s crown jewel, while players now treat Christmas appearances as badges of honor.

Which NBA Teams Have the Most Christmas Day Appearances All Time?

Across Christmas Day games history, one franchise towers above the rest. The New York Knicks own the busiest holiday résumé, stepping onto the Christmas stage 57 times through 2024. That total places them ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers, who trail with 50 outings.

Moreover, victory and defeat arrive together. New York shares the top win count at 25 with the Lakers, yet also carries the heaviest setback tally at 32. Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden remains basketball’s brightest theater, irresistible for nationwide broadcasts, roaring crowds, and premium ratings.

Because of that aura, New York has appeared almost annually since the custom began in 1947. Market size helps, yet legacy seals the deal. Icons shaped the myth, including Bernard King, whose legendary 60-point eruption in 1984 still defines Christmas excellence and star-driven spectacle.

Other teams include the Boston Celtics (38), Golden State Warriors (34), Philadelphia 76ers (34), Detroit Pistons (32), and the Sacramento Kings (29).

What Are the All-Time Christmas Day Records for Each Team?

Across the league’s thirty banners, nearly everyone has tasted December 25 action. Only the Charlotte Hornets remain absent across every version of the franchise. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies appeared once in 2022 and fell to the Warriors. The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, tried twice and left winless.

New Orleans arrived post-2002 and earned a single victory. Oklahoma City, including Seattle, struggled while the Detroit Pistons endured volume without cheer. The Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks appeared sparingly with mixed returns.

Meanwhile, the Knicks reign supreme in appearances despite uneven results. The Warriors thrived during their dynasty years. Well, the San Antonio Spurs (5-7) remained silent fighters. Boston hovered near balance with a 17-21 record.

Both Los Angeles sides found relevance through reinvention and star pull. While the Cleveland Cavaliers stalled after 2017. Sadly, the Indiana Pacers faded after 2004, and the Milwaukee Bucks surged behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brooklyn balanced modest success with rebuilding pauses, while the Orlando Magic vanished post-2011 despite efficiency.

Interestingly, Philadelphia dominated its festive rivalry with New York. Dallas split evenly through eras of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic. Well, the Phoenix Suns (13-9) and the Chicago Bulls (13-8) flourished during iconic windows.

The Sacramento Kings (18-11), too, vanished after 2003, yet boast elite success historically. Even the Washington Wizards (16-7) quietly excelled by percentage. Portland, as well, thrived especially against the Dubs. While the Miami Heat (12-2) stands tallest, owning the finest Christmas winning rate across fourteen appearances.

Why Do Certain NBA Teams Dominate Christmas Day Scheduling?

Attention rules in selecting teams for the Christmas Day games. Franchises rooted in massive cities repeatedly earn the elite slots because audiences follow history, arenas, and celebrity gravity. New York and Los Angeles thrive here.

With minimal sports rivalry that day, the league leans toward names that guarantee screens stay on. Smaller markets struggle to compete with brands that promise spectacle, tradition, and conversation beyond the hardwood. Therefore, selections begin months earlier.

League executives and television partners shape the slate using Finals results, MVP storylines, and recognizable faces. Yet geography and stage presence matter deeply. Moreover, the numbers seal the argument.

The 2024 holiday averaged 5.25 million viewers across five games, soaring 84% over 2023 and marking a five-year peak. Knicks versus Spurs reached 4.91 million, the best in thirteen years. The Lakers against the Warriors exploded to 7.91 million. Elite markets own roughly 60% of appearances and generate ratings 70 to 80% stronger overall.

Thus, as the Christmas Day games await entering action, one thing remains clear: it’s bold and significant. There’s something to look forward to amidst the cold, snow, cakes, and celebration.