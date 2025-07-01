Which Teams Should Sign Damian Lillard? Top 4 Landing Spots for 34YO Free Agent

Who said that a torn Achilles could secure at least one more season in your bag? You’re not Jayson Tatum or Tyrese Haliburton. Simply put, you’re not the face of the franchise. So, what makes you so special? Only one thing, and that is the third greatest point guard in the history of the NBA. Damian Lillard. The air around his tenure with the Milwaukee Bucks had been pretty heavy since they hit the postseason two months ago. But now, in the most odd turn of events, a move has been made.

In a stunning development, the Bucks have signed Myles Turner to a four-year contract. However, the celebration quickly shifted. According to Shams Charania, the team has now waived and stretched Damian Lillard. His remaining $113 million will be distributed over the next five seasons. While Turner’s arrival boosts their frontcourt, the decision to part ways with Lillard signals a bold shift in strategy for the franchise.

“The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched. In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks,” he wrote.

But this is where the mad hunt for one of the best potentials of the league will begin. Although reports suggest that Bucks’ main man, Giannis Antetokounmpo, isn’t happy with the decision the front office made with regards to Damian Lillard‘s decision. However, words that leave one’s mouth are like bullets leaving a pistol. Unretrievable.

Now, talking about the main business here: where will the 34-year-old land up after hitting free agency? Despite his ACL injury and the likelihood that Lillard will miss most of next season, teams should not undervalue him. However, bringing in a player with injuries and letting him rot on the bench is risky. But four possible teams can chase after the veteran guard. Which teams?

Top 4 possible spots for Damian Lillard as he turns a free agent

The Bucks will still pay Damian Lillard his full salary, but once he recovers, he can choose to join any championship-contending team. Meanwhile, four teams are coming up as possible homes for the veteran point guard. The teams are: Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks.

Lillard’s $113 million contract, now stretched over five seasons, allows the Bucks to ease their financial strain significantly. By spreading the cap hit, they avoid a direct blow to their books in the short term. This move gives the Miami Heat flexibility beneath the first apron of $195.945 million. It also helps preserve future draft assets, which would have been costly under the second apron at $207.824 million. Financially, it’s a clever long-term pivot.

For the Boston Celtics, who sit roughly $4.5 million below the $207.824 million second apron and $15.4 million above the luxury tax, Lillard’s situation sets an example. The Bucks’ stretch strategy gives Boston a possible blueprint if they consider reworking deals after the Gonzalez signing. However, they have little breathing room. Their options remain limited unless they offload salary. With little space before the hard line, creative maneuvering is crucial.

The Warriors are projected at $207.8 million, right on the edge. With nine players already locked in at $170.5 million, they face a tight squeeze. The Lillard case signals how big contracts can be manipulated, but Golden State lacks that luxury unless it cuts bait with high-salary veterans. Stretching contracts may open small doors, yet it won’t solve their core issue. Staying under the second apron requires tough, possibly unpopular decisions.

Who knew Achilles’ tears could trigger a league-wide chess match? As Lillard steps into free agency, the storm he leaves behind is far from silent. From Milwaukee’s bold pivot to cap-conscious contenders eyeing him, the plot thickens. The hunt is on. Now it’s just a matter of who dares to bet on greatness wrapped in recovery.