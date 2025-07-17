Who Are Adam Silver’s Daughters? Meet Louise Burns Silver and Her Younger Sister

He’s the face of the NBA, yet hardly anyone knows the man behind the suit. While Adam Silver runs one of the biggest sports leagues on the planet, his life off the hardwood is a different game altogether—low-key, tightly guarded, and far from the media frenzy. With his wife Maggie Grise Silver and their two daughters, the Commissioner lives in a world fans rarely get a peek into. For someone constantly in the spotlight, Silver’s greatest flex might just be how well he’s kept his family life out of it.

But every now and then, the curtain lifts, giving us a rare glimpse into the people who matter most to the NBA boss.

Who is Adam Silver’s first daughter, Louise Burns Silver?

Louise Burns Silver was born on April 20, 2017, two years after Adam Silver and Maggie Grise tied the knot in 2015. She is the couple’s first child and, thanks to her father’s position as NBA Commissioner, her birth drew some public attention. Even so, her parents have worked hard to keep Louise’s life as normal and private as possible. She is rarely seen in public, and no official photographs or media appearances have featured her prominently. While fans are aware of her existence, there are very few personal details available. This aligns with the family’s strong commitment to privacy.

As of 2025, Louise was eight years old and believed to be attending a private school. She is now likely in elementary school. Reports suggest she has a warm bond with her younger sibling and is enjoying a nurturing childhood, away from the pressures of public scrutiny.

Does Adam Silver have more than one daughter?

Yes, Adam Silver and Maggie Grise do have a second child. They welcomed their second daughter in May 2020. Silver announced during a livestream interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson. Discussing the anxiety and uncertainty he and his wife, Maggie, were experiencing during her pregnancy in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explains that Maggie was expecting their second child, with her due date around mid-May.

Given the health risks and high COVID-19 case numbers in New York City at the time, he expressed concern about whether it would be safe or practical to give birth in a hospital there. Despite the stressful situation, he notes that Maggie was handling it calmly. This highlights the added emotional stress families faced during the pandemic, especially when it came to important life events like childbirth. The birth of their second daughter offered a moment of personal joy for the Commissioner in the middle of the league suspensions and public health concerns.

No name, photos, or further information about the younger sister have been shared publicly. What is known is that she is three years younger than Louise, and the two sisters are said to share a close bond. Their parents continue to protect both daughters’ privacy with careful intent.

What is known about Adam Silver and his wife Maggie’s parenting style?

Adam Silver and Maggie Grise Silver clearly prioritize keeping their children out of the spotlight. While Adam often displays transparency and open communication in his professional life, his family approach is the opposite: quiet, secure, and private.

Meanwhile, Maggie is a professional interior designer based in New York City and maintains a low public profile. She has managed to avoid the spotlight despite being married to one of the most recognizable sports executives in the world. Adam has occasionally shared small glimpses into his family life.

In a 2015 interview with Matt Lauer, he said he and Maggie hoped to have children soon, a wish that came true with the birth of Louise in 2017. He has since referred to fatherhood with appreciation and seems to value emotional authenticity and a grounded family life.

The couple has made one thing abundantly clear—they’re committed to giving their daughters a stable, grounded upbringing, far from the glare of media attention. In a world where fame often disrupts childhood, they’re choosing love, tradition, and strong values as the foundation of their family. While the public may know little about Louise or her sister, one truth stands out: Adam Silver may lead one of the world’s biggest sports empires, but at home, he’s just a fiercely devoted father, focused on protecting what matters most.