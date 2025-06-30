Who Are Alex Toohey’s Parents? All About Warriors’ New Rookie’s Family & Other Details

The Golden State Warriors may have found a gem in rookie Alex Toohey, not just for his size at 6-foot-8, but for his unique background. Growing up in Australia, Toohey didn’t just play basketball; he also spent time with a much less common second sport: cricket. That’s right, while most athletes juggle football or soccer, Toohey balanced hoops and wickets. It’s an unexpected combo for an NBA forward, but there’s no need to worry. Even though Aussies, who otherwise rock Cricket, this young man had made his choice clear: his cricket days are long gone, and basketball clearly won out.

Well, when the time came to focus on one, the 21-year-old chose basketball. Since then, he hasn’t looked back, known for his elite shooting skills and defense-splitting passes, the towering forward is on his way to making his NBA dream a reality, after the Dubs picked him up to represent their team in the summer league. However, given that Toohey has played his entire career so far overseas, not many of us know about the newest kid on the block, especially about his background and family.

Who are Alex Toohey’s parents?

Instead of going the college route, the Golden State Warriors picked Alex Toohey, a rather unknown prospect, late in the second round of this season’s draft. However, although you might know much about the 21-year-old NBL star, he actually might be a steal for the Dubs. The 6-foot-8, 223-pounder is a tough, versatile forward who can guard the rim pretty well. But have you wondered where he gets these athletic genes from? If not, then let us introduce you to Alex’s parents, Kathryn and Michael Toohey.

The Warriors’ rookie’s parents are a huge reason he’s achieved his dream of playing in the NBA, that too, alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Hailing from Canberra, Australia, his parents, who are athletes in their own right, pushed Alex to strive for greatness, something we can still see when the 21-year-old takes the floor. So, now you know where he gets his athleticism from, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Who is his father, Michael Toohey?

If you’ve watched Toohey play or when you watch him suit up for the Warriors during the upcoming set of matchups, you’ll notice that he’s always locked in. That’s something Alex Toohey gets from his father, Michael Toohey. If you’re not aware, Alex’s dad served in the Australian military for decades and even spent a long time working for the defense department. Now, you know where he gets his exceptional focus from. However, he’s not a super strict dad you’d imagine.

“My dad’s dream was for me to be a pro cricketer,” Toohey recalls. “But I think he’s not too sad with the career now,” he adds with a smile on his face. As we mentioned, long before Toohey became one of the hottest names in Australian basketball space, he grew up playing cricket and, unsurprisingly, was quite good at it, just like his dad. So, Michael wanted his son to take up cricket, but Alex’s true calling was basketball, and Michael decided to let him make a choice.

Great parenting, right? Yes. The father and son duo share a great relationship, and he’s been Alex’s rock throughout his career. However, he’s not the only one standing with Alex.

Who is Alex Toohey’s mother, Kathryn Toohey?

Alex’s dad, Michael, isn’t the only parent the 21-year-old forward is close with. In fact, neither is Michael the only parent with an army background. That’s because Alex Toohey’s mother, Kathryn, before her retirement, was a major general in the Australian army and one of the most reputed people since 1990. Now, Alex’s mother has had a bit of a switch-up in her career and is serving board members in several organizations, including Basketball ACT and the GWS Giants.

However, unlike Michael, who wanted his son to pursue anything he loved, Kathryn was big on studies. “My mom’s big on the academics,” Toohey said. We mean, someone had to be the tough guy, right? However, she did not stop her son from pursuing his dreams. On the contrary, she was super supportive, but taught Alex how to get things done and manage the hoops with studies. Soon, it paid off big time as Alex started to make waves and was invited to represent the national team.

This brings us to an important question: Are Alex Toohey and his family Australians?

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Alex Toohey’s parents?

By now, you must’ve grasped that Alex Toohey is an Australian citizen. If you didn’t, no worries, he’s a native of Canberra, the nation’s capital, just like his parents, Michael and Kathryn. The Canberra native picked up basketball at quite a young age, and while most hoopers growing up back then idolized LeBron James or Stephen Curry, Alex was a bit different. “I was a big Blake Griffin fan growing up,” he claims.

“It was like prime Lob City when that was going on, so that was pretty cool. And then I kinda figured out how I played, and I liked watching Manu Ginobili a lot. I thought he was super cool and the way that he gets to his finishes and how he creates for his teammates and finds others.” Well, all the talents he acquired after getting inspired by these two greats have been on display proudly for the Australian national teams at different levels.

However, that’s not even the interesting bit about Alex Toohey. Wait till to hear about his brother James.

Who is Alex Toohey’s brother?

It might come as a surprise that Alex Toohey isn’t the only hooper in the Toohey family, but it’s true. That’s because his brother James Toohey is also a baller. In fact, despite Alex never being able to play collegiate basketball in the State due to some issues after he was offered a place by Gonzaga. His brother James suited up for Saginaw Valley State University in Michigan. James, who played a guard, put up solid numbers, too.

He averaged 7.8 points, along with three rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30 games for their basketball program. However, James did not make it pro. Nonetheless, he’ll live his dream through his brother, who’s set to suit up for the Warriors soon. It will be interesting to see how the Canberra native performs in the NBA, as everyone eagerly awaits his debut.