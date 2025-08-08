Anthony Remeral Gill, the 6-foot-8 forward for the Washington Wizards, has carved out a career defined by efficiency, effort, and resilience. A standout at both South Carolina and the University of Virginia, Gill left UVA with one of the highest field goal percentages in the program’s history — a testament to his consistent scoring touch and relentless work on the glass.

Undrafted in 2016, Gill took the long road to the NBA, honing his game in overseas leagues before finally earning his shot with the Wizards in 2020. Five years later, he’s become more than just a reliable presence on the floor — he’s a respected voice in the locker room and a fan favorite in D.C.

But behind the numbers and accolades lies the foundation of his journey: his parents. Both have been instrumental in shaping not only the athlete Gill became, but the person he is today.

What are the names of Anthony Gill’s parents?

Anthony Gill was born on October 17, 1992, in High Point, North Carolina, to Sandi Summers and Anthony Gill Sr. While some records also mention Sherry Gill as a stepmother or parental figure to Gill. His father shares the same name, Anthony Gill, indicating that Anthony Jr. carries on the family name.

And both of Gill’s parents hold American nationality. Growing up in North Carolina, Gill comes from the grassroots of the country. In one of the nation’s most notable basketball franchises for another season, with the news just making headlines.

What is known about Anthony Gill’s father, Anthony Gill Sr.?

Anthony Gill Sr. is a sports merchandise sales representative by profession. In interviews, Gill credits his father for instilling a relentless work ethic. That mindset helped carry him from overlooked recruit to NBA veteran. When Gill was just five years old, his father bought him a 10-foot hoop, sparking a lifelong love for basketball and a focused training regimen from a young age. “When I was five, he bought me a 10-foot hoop,” Gill said in an interview with WTOP News.

It wasn’t just about giving his son equipment; it was about teaching him effort, persistence, and the importance of hard work in every area of life. He shares his father’s name, making him a Jr. And was raised in a home where discipline and dedication were values instilled early.

What is known about Anthony Gill’s mother, Sandi Summers?

Sandi Summers is Anthony Gill’s biological mother. She has remained largely out of the spotlight, but her impact on Gill’s life has been significant and deeply emotional.

Gill has spoken about the difficult moments the family endured. Including when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer the summer before his senior year of high school. He flew out to be with her the same day he heard the news. During her chemotherapy, he shaved her head himself and told her, “Mom, I promise it’s going to grow back.” Her strength during that period left a lasting impression on Gill. She’s now cancer-free, and he describes her as one of the most resilient people he knows.

“She’s grown into a wonderful man and I love him the way he is,” Sandi said in an interview. “When someone needs him, you can always depend on him. He’s very, very kind. I can’t find words to describe how happy I am to have a son like him. I would have never dreamed it.”

From setting up a 10-foot hoop in the backyard to shaving his mom’s head during chemo. The Wizards star’s story is as grounded as it is inspiring. His parents, Sandi Summers and Anthony Gill Sr., are the quiet foundations behind his persistence, humor, and humanity. While Gill’s NBA journey has taken him across continents and locker rooms, his roots remain firmly in place. With a family that’s stood by him through every pivot, pass, and personal challenge.