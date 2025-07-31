Who Are Carter Bryant’s Parents? Meet Father D’Cean Bryant and Mother Sabrina Torres

Carter Bryant is a standout forward for the San Antonio Spurs. Drafted No.14 by the Spurs on draft night, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes per game during his freshman year. Bryant also shot at 46% from the field and was one of the top players in the 2024 class. But behind his rise as an NBA four-star recruit lies a powerful support system, his parents, D’Cean Bryant and Sabrina Torres.

Born on November 26, 2005, Carter comes from a family steeped in athletic tradition. His father guided him with basketball knowledge, discipline, and court experience. While his mother brought emotional strength and consistent support. Together, they helped mold Carter into the rising NBA prospect he is today. Their unique contributions, on the court and at home, are part of the reason Carter has found balance in both his game and his life.

Who is Carter Bryant’s Father, D’Cean Bryant?

D’Cean Bryant, Carter’s father, is a former college basketball player. He appeared in over a hundred games for Long Beach State in the 1990s, averaging 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game during his collegiate career. He then transitioned into coaching and became a fixture on the Southern California high school basketball scene. He has held coaching roles at several schools, including King High School. There, he worked with the NBA star Kawhi Leonard, as well as Orange Lutheran, Sage Hill School. And at the Fountain Valley High School, where he coached his son, Carter.

D’Cean is set to take over as head coach at Grand Island Public Schools in 2025, marking a new chapter in his coaching journey. But beyond just a coach, he has been a mentor, trainer, and father figure rolled into one. Playing a central role in Carter’s early development, driving him to games, coaching him through setbacks, and helping him navigate the pressure of being a top national recruit.

Carter has spoken openly about the difficulty of balancing “Coach” and “Dad,” saying, “My parents have done a great job separating Dad from Coach. But for us to separate the two and be able to know when we should be talking basketball and when we should just be talking about life in general, we find a great balance.”

Who is Carter Bryant’s Mother, Sabrina Torres?

Sabrina Torres has been the emotional rock of Carter’s life. From cheering him from the sidelines to offering moral support and reminding him to stay grounded as his profile has grown. In 2024, Sabrina proudly celebrated Carter’s achievements by posting his graduation pictures on social media.

Sabrina once spoke about Carter’s dedication and dreams, “The one thing about Carter that he’s had since he was very young is a great work ethic and huge dreams.” She recalled how when Carter was just a young boy, he asked his mother, “Mom, do you think if I put in work every day I could be as good as Kobe?” It was a powerful moment that showed his early drive to reach the highest levels of the sport. And Sabrina, nurtured his ambition, but also reminded him that success was possible through dedication and consistent effort. Her faith in him helped lay the foundation for his strong work ethic and mental toughness. This has now led him to the Spurs roster, being teased by Jamal Crawford.

Sabrina also contributed in another way to Carter’s athletic dream. As it turns out, Shaquillah Torres, Carter’s maternal aunt, was a standout volleyball player at the University of Arizona from 2011-13. Sabrina is also deeply connected to the deaf community. As both her parents, Mike “Doc” Torres, a USA Deaf Basketball Hall of Famer, and Shelly Freed, an educator, are deaf.

Carter learned sign language at an early age.“I was so proud of being a part of the deaf community,” Carter shared. “I just loved every single piece of it… it was a superpower.”

What is the Ethnicity and Nationality of Carter Bryant’s Parents?

Both D’Cean Bryant and Sabrina Torres are Americans and live in Southern California. Carter was raised in a culturally rich and diverse environment, shaped by his multiethnic background. His father, D’Cean, is African American. His mother, Sabrina, is of Latino heritage as reflected in her surname and cultural ties.

Carter has never shied away from embracing his identity. In fact, he has spoken openly and proudly about his roots. He once shared his commitment to representing all aspects of his background, saying, “I’m just trying to represent everything as well as I can, whether that’s the Latino community, the deaf community, Riverside, California… along with the African-American community.”

Carter has a deep appreciation for where he comes from and his desire to use his growing platform to honor the communities that have shaped him.