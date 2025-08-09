Who Are Chris Jent’s Kids, Jimmy, Corrin, and Robin? Everything You Need to Know About Knicks Coach’s Family

Chris Jent, the newly signed New York Knicks assistant coach, wears multiple hats. He is a college star, an NBA champion, an international journeyman, and a trusted coach to some of the sport’s biggest names, including LeBron James. Born in Orange, California, he played for the Ohio State Buckeyes for four years, giving everyone a glimpse of his smooth shooting stroke in the late ’80s and early ’90s. But behind the scenes of the grind, the late-night gym sessions, international moves, and intense coaching seasons, is a family that has traveled that journey with him.

Chris has spent years shaping young talent as a developmental coach in the NBA, so it’s no surprise people figured his kids might follow in his footsteps. He and his wife, Alice, have three children who grew up around him, and on the go, living and breathing the game. Each has supported their dad’s career while finding their way in life. And while not all chose basketball, one is proudly carrying the Jent name forward on the court. Let’s take a closer look at the kids and their journeys.

Chris Jent’s 3 Kids

Though often away from home due to his demanding NBA schedule, Chris Jent has always spoken with deep affection about his children. The couple raised their family across multiple continents, from the U.S. to Italy, while navigating the ups and downs of pro basketball life. One time, Alice was left with a two-year-old, Jimmy, and suffered from violent seizures. “Our lives where turned upside down,” she said. Still, their priority has always been their kids.

While Chris was focused on his career, he deeply understood the pain his family had to endure because of him.“I was thinking, ‘What in the world am I doing here with my wife and child?'” Chris said, recalling the burning piles of trash that made him question his choices. Regardless of these challenges, their three kids, Jimmy, Corrin, and Robin, have grown up supporting his career.

As Jimmy chose to follow in his father’s footsteps, Robin has been spotted in the bleachers on multiple occasions, supporting her father’s team. The Jent children grew up in the shadows of gymnasiums, courts, and film rooms, and they embraced the basketball lifestyle in their own ways. Now let’s know about the Jent kids in detail.

Who is Jimmy Jent?

Jimmy Jent is the eldest of the Jent kids and the most public-facing, thanks to his collegiate basketball career. Similar to his father, he has a love for the game and has pursued it at the competitive level, with stints at Wofford College and Ohio State University. He was born on February 13, 1996, in Battipaglia, Italy, and stands tall at 6 feet 4 inches. His high school journey spanned across Cleveland, Columbus, Sacramento, and finally Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia, where he was the team captain.

Starting his college career at Wofford, Jimmy appeared in six games as a freshman before transferring to Ohio State, where his father was on staff. Although he didn’t see much playing time, his presence in the program symbolized a continuation of the Jent basketball lineage. Jimmy and Chris have developed a particularly deep bond, forged through basketball. Chris once coached his son’s fourth-grade travel team, and Jimmy has mirrored many of his dad’s traits on and off the court, from a disciplined work ethic to a composed shooting form.

Despite Chris’s demanding NBA schedule and a long-distance life, the family remained close. Alice once noted the strain of raising young children alone while Chris traveled, saying, “I needed my husband physically home with me… that was not a pleasant night for Chris and I.” Still, Jimmy’s growth within the game has often paralleled his father’s influence.

Who is Corrin Jent?

Not much is publicly known about Corrin Jent, the second of Chris and Alice’s three children. She has remained largely out of the spotlight compared to her older brother and younger sister. Despite not being a public figure, Corrin shares the strong family bond that defines the Jents. The family has been through a great deal together, including Alice’s serious health scare during their time in Italy, which shaped their closeness.

Who is Robin Jent?

Robin is the youngest of the Jent children. While the exact date of her birth is unavailable to the public, she recently entered college. Robin is from Johns Creek, Georgia, and is attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK), where she plans to major in Criminal Justice. According to her Instagram post, UTK was one of her top choices. “Hey y’all! My name is Robin Jent, and I am from Johns Creek, Ga. I am not 100% committed to UTK, but it is one of my top 2 choices, and I am planning on majoring in Criminal Justice. I am for sure rushing in the fall and am so excited! In my free time, I love hanging out with my friends, going to the beach, and of course shopping! I’m looking for a roommate/suitmates so please feel free to reach out!! GO VOLS! 🧡🧡” She posted 19 weeks ago from today.



Robin grew up during the height of her dad’s NBA coaching career. Despite the time apart due to travel and team commitments, the Jents made efforts to remain connected. Her older siblings’ experiences likely helped shape her independent and outgoing spirit. She has expressed a love for socializing and coastal vibes, clearly a different path from the basketball-heavy legacy of her father and brother, but still deeply rooted in the supportive structure her parents built.

The New York Knicks’ new assistant coach is brilliant on the court and has behind-the-scenes coaching acumen. But what stands out is the balance he has tried to strike between hoops and home. The stories, from juggling NBA summer camps and international moves to recalling moments of the family when it counted most, give us a real look into the man behind the clipboard. Jimmy, Corrin, and Robin may not all be chasing buckets, but they’re carrying the values of dedication, resilience, and family. The real championship legacy of Chris and Alice Jent.