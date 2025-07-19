Who Are Cole Swider’s Parents? Meet Jenny Swider and Jeff Swider

There are late bloomers in basketball, and then there’s Cole Alexander Swider. A former standout at Syracuse and Villanova, Swider wasn’t on many radars when he declared for the NBA Draft in 2022. But what he lacked in draft-night fireworks, he’s made up for with a scrappy rise through the NBA ranks.

After playing on a two-way contract with the Lakers in 2022, spending time with the Heat in 2023, the Detroit Pistons in 2024, a brief time with the Raptors in 2025 (10 days), and now again with the Lakers Summer League roster, Swider’s sharpshooting has quietly turned heads. But if you’ve ever wondered where that work ethic, silky jumper, and underdog fire come from, it starts with his family. Namely, his parents, Jenny and Jeff Swider.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are Cole Swider’s parents?

Jenny and Jeff Swider aren’t just proud basketball parents, but they themselves are a full-on hoops household. Jeff played basketball at Fordham University for one season. Jenny, meanwhile, captained the University of New Hampshire’s women’s basketball team in her final year and also played the game throughout college.

AD

Today, Jeff works in sales, and before taking on the role as Sotera Digital Security’s president, he served his time as president of Vision Telecom. Meanwhile, Jenny’s current designation or profession remains out of the spotlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Swider (@coleswider) Expand Post

The couple has four children — Cole, Kylie, Connor, and Courtney — and every one of them plays the game. It’s not just a pastime, it’s a lifestyle. Kylie has suited up for Villanova, and Connor and Courtney are rising stars in their own right. But it’s Cole who’s making headlines for being on the Los Angeles Lakers‘ Summer League Roster, trying to make his way onto the team’s NBA roster. And well, fairly enough, the team needs newer and younger talent with LeBron James‘ retirement speculations going on at the moment.

How did Jenny Swider and Jeff Swider meet?

Bad news, people. Details about how Jeff and Jenny Swider first met are not publicly known, though their shared basketball backgrounds suggest the game likely played a role.

What is the ethnicity of Cole Swider’s parents?

The Swider family is of white American descent. Cole Swider’s father is of catholic ethnicity, with deep roots in Rhode Island. While the family hasn’t publicly discussed specific ancestral backgrounds, what we do know is that, as part of being Catholic, it was a requirement for Cole Swider to attend Episcopal services each Sunday.

Swider also studied religion back in the Villanova days, and he often found himself missing Mass despite living only a few steps away from the church.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Inside Cole Swider’s Relationship with His Parents

Cole’s relationship with his parents has been foundational, especially during moments of crisis. When he struggled with mental health during his time at Villanova, it was Jeff and Jenny who helped guide him through.

Jeff, in particular, was vocal about how proud he was of Cole for making the decision to transfer, and for prioritizing his mental wellbeing. “He had some frustrating years,” Jeff said. “But he gave it everything he had. There’s nothing to regret.” And while there’s no public information about Jenny’s role, it is still safe to assume that she has also been a rock, both emotionally and as someone who knows the game inside and out, having played ball herself.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite the high-pressure world of college basketball and now the pros, Cole has consistently leaned on his parents. They remain his biggest supporters, on and off the court, just like any other parent would. So, where do things stand today?

Assumingly, solid as ever. Cole Swider might be on his own journey, one that’s taken him from Villanova to Syracuse to the NBA, but the family bond remains unshaken. And In a sport that’s constantly about what’s next — next team, next game, next contract — Cole Swider’s grounding force is clear: home. A home built by Jenny and Jeff, powered by faith, hard work, and a shared love for the game.