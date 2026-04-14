Who Are De’Anthony Melton’s Parents? All About Warriors Star’s Family

After missing out on a significant period due to an ACL setback, De’Anthony Melton has steadily carved an important role in the Golden State Warriors‘ rotation. Known for his defensive instincts and ability to mesh with veteran leadership, including the presence of Al Horford, proves only one thing. Melton’s growth reflects a foundation built long before his NBA journey. It’s shaped in large part by a family rooted in athletics.

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Who is De’Anthony Melton’s father, Anthony Melton?

Anthony Melton is known to have an athletic background, having played football at the college level. While public details regarding his college stats remain limited, his involvement in sports built the environment surrounding his son’s initial playing years.

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Despite his son’s growing popularity in the Warriors’ fold, Melton has remained away from the spotlight. In fact, the star guard has maintained privacy surrounding his family members. Also, a report noted that the Dubs guard has politely declined to share exclusive details about his family, especially his mother and five siblings.

Notably, while De’Anthony Melton has occasionally shared his family pictures on his social media. The publicly available photos primarily featured only his mother, Monique Young, and his five siblings, with little to no presence of his father. Further reflecting how the family has chosen to handle private matters.

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Who is De’Anthony Melton’s mother, Monique Young?

Monique Young played a central role in Melton’s basketball career. Being a former basketball player herself, Young thought about the fundamentals of basketball with her son and helped nurture him when he decided to pursue a career in sports. Growing up in North Hollywood, California, Melton developed his love for basketball under her guidance.

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Young’s personal preferences also influenced Melton’s basketball loyalties from a young age. While many in the house supported the flashy Lakers, she remained a dedicated Los Angeles Clippers and even collected jerseys former players like Elton Brand and Corey Maggette. This environment shaped Melton’s early fandom and even wished for the Clippers to win 4-5 trophies as a kid.

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Beyond his loyalties, Young influenced his emotional support and stability. During his formative years, Melton showed strong family ties. He chose to enroll himself at USC to stay closer to his mom and siblings.

What is De’Anthony Melton’s parents’ background and ethnicity?

While there isn’t detailed information available on his parents’ background, Melton has identified with African-American roots. And he largely kept his personal life private throughout his rise in the league. Importantly, Father Anthony Melton gave his first name to his son, De’Anthony Melton, a common naming tradition in African-American households. It’s a way to honor or reflect father’s name.

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Does De’Anthony Melton have siblings?

De’Anthony Melton comes from a large and close-knit family with five siblings. As mentioned earlier, he has largely kept his personal life under wraps. Although he has occasionally spoken about the struggles his family faced. Reflecting on his upbringing, Melton highlighted that they “grew up without money”, emphasizing that life was filled with “trials and tribulations.” It ultimately built him the resilience to face the pressures of high-octane NBA challenges.

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Among his siblings, he shared a close bond with his sister, Destiny Melton, who also pursud basketball. She played the sport throughout her high school and college. Beginning her journey at Birmingham High School, which led her to win LA City Section Championship. She later enrolled at Lady of the Lake University, studying Mass Communication and Multimedia. Destiny has continued to engage in the sport, currently coaching the girls at Calabasas High School.

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Destiny vividly remembered the moment her brother got picked in the 2018 NBA Draft. Speaking of which, she described, “He was staring at the television with this grin on his face. Everybody was jumping on him, jumping around him, and he was not moving. He was looking at the TV like, ‘That’s me. Wait a minute, they said my name.”

Another sister of Melton, Dasjanae Melton, picked a different career route. She graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and currently works as a healthcare advocate. Melton also has twin brothers, Damauri and Damani, who were born on January 8, 2013. Damani was diagnosed with Down syndrome at a very young age. In support of greater inclusion through sports, the family took initiatives to organize basketball activities and clinics to provide opportunities to kids with similar conditions.

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From early lessons from the guidance of Monique Young to living alongside five siblings, Melton’s journey reflects the influence of tightly-knit family. While much of his off-court life remains private, his family bond and mother’s influence heavily reflect on his on-court perseverance, discipline, and steady rise in the NBA.