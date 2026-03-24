Who Are De’Aaron Fox’s Parents? Meet Aaron Fox and Lorraine Harris-Fox

De’Aaron Fox has always been this agile guard who is known for his speed on the court and his determination off it. After eight seasons in Sacramento, the 28-year-old has now moved to San Antonio and has developed into a leader of the pack of a comparatively young roster. While Victor Wembanyama has been grabbing the headlines with his leadership and out-of-this-world skills, Fox gets his job done away from the limelight and in silence. A lot of that he gets from his parents.

With everything that he does on the court and everything off it, Fox has been a testament to that attitude. After seasons with the Kings, where they have struggled to make it to the playoffs consistently, he has now joined the San Antonio Spurs, a team that could pose a serious challenge for the Championship. He has always grown with a competitive mindset since growing up. Let us take a look at his parents, who shaped him during his formative years to make him the star that he is today.

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Who Is De’Aaron Fox’s Mother, Lorraine Harris-Fox?

De’Aaron Martez Fox was born on December 20, 1997, in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S. Thus making him American through and through. Swipa comes from a family with a strong sporting influence, as his mother, Lorraine Harris-Fox, was a former college basketball player who represented the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. Her support during Swipa’s formative years swayed him into this journey to the NBA.

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Even after achieving so much and becoming an established NBA star, Lorraine holds the bragging rights when it comes to free throws. He once revealed that his mother keeps criticising him about his free-throw shooting. “The one thing she stays on me is free-throw shooting. If there’s anything she criticises me about, it’s shooting free throws,” Swipa once stated.

In addition to her athletic prowess, his mother is also incredibly strong and resilient. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000, the news was devastating. However, she decided to fight and also aimed to be a symbol of hope for those enduring their own personal challenges. The Fox Whole Family Foundation was initiated by her to provide support for those diagnosed with breast cancer. “You’re not doing it so you can get any recognition,” said Lorraine about her family’s effort to give back. “You’re doing it because people legitimately need help.” Swipa gets his persistence, fight, and doggedness from his mother, as her journey was not always smooth sailing.

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Who Is De’Aaron Fox’s Father, Aaron Fox?

De’Aaron Fox’s parents were once labelled as ‘bona fide athletes’ for a reason. While his mother, Lorraine, played basketball at the collegiate level, his father was not far behind. Aaron Fox was a former college football player at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas. Both his parents inspired him to pursue sports and were his support system during his school and college years. His father used to mentor him at the start of his journey and has been a constant support system.

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The Fox family were knee deep into spots and knew what was best in their son’s best interest. So they took a bold step during his formative years. The family, who were originally from Mississippi, moved to Houston, Texas, highlighting the sacrifices that the family made to help Swipa in his journey.

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What Is De’Aaron Fox’s Family Background and Ethnicity?

While De’Aaron Fox’s ethnicity is not documented, his family is originally from Mississippi, and they moved to Houston, Texas, to create better opportunities for him and his older brother Quentin Fox.

Does De’Aaron Fox Have Any Siblings?

Yes, De’Aaron Fox has been blessed with an elder brother, Quentin Fox. Like his parents, his brother has also been very supportive of Swipa’s journey to the NBA. He has largely stayed out of the limelight. Born in 1992, he is about five years older than De’Aaron.

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Although Quentin is not an athlete like his brother or parents, his support has been imperative in Swipa’s growing years. According to family anecdotes, Swipa first started mimicking basketball poses as a toddler after seeing Quentin.

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How Did De’Aaron Fox’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

De’Aaron Fox grew up in a family where sports were taken very seriously, as both his parents were college-level athletes. While his mother, Lorraine, played basketball for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, his father, Aaron, turned to football, committing to Fort Hays State University. Both of them taught him discipline, camaraderie, and competitiveness.

Imago Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

His parents didn’t only want him to be a great scorer but also wanted him to develop all-around skills. De’Aaron’s high school coach, Emmanuel Olatunbosun, shared a conversation that he had with his father. “I remember vividly a game where he scored 50 points, and I walked over like, ‘Man, he did that. He brought us back,’” Olatunbosum told Philly.com. “[Aaron Fox] was like, ‘No. No.’ He was upset, and he just scored 50! We got back to the school and got off the bus, and De’Aaron is in there shooting free throws.” In another interview, Aaron said that he could see Swipa becoming a top-level athlete since he was seven years old.

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Some other anecdotes highlighted how Aaron would push his son to extremes to bring out the best in him. Since he was an athlete, he always wanted De’Aaron to be a couple of steps higher than he achieved. And eventually, the Spurs star proved that the belief that his parents had in him since his formative years was true, and all the hard work did eventually pay off.