Who Are Deandre Ayton’s Parents? All About His Father Alvin Ayton, Mother Andrea Ayton, and Siblings

“My mother sacrificed so much, sending me off at age 12 to come to the United States for school and education, and eventually playing basketball… Sending her firstborn off was a big sacrifice. A big, big sacrifice. I couldn’t take it for granted.” That’s Deandre Ayton, talking openly about the amazing journey that took him from a small neighborhood in Nassau, Bahamas, all the way to the big lights of the NBA. This week, that journey took another turn when he signed a two-year, $16.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s a risky move for both him and the team, but it could pay off big. For Ayton, it’s a chance to start fresh, a new chapter after some tough times in Phoenix and Portland.

But to really get the player the Lakers are betting on — the 26-year-old who was picked first in the draft, has tons of talent, but has also been a bit all over the place — you need to understand the family that helped him get there. His story is all about sacrifice, never giving up, and a mom’s endless love. It all started long before he ever stepped onto an NBA court.

Who are Deandre Ayton’s parents?

Deandre Ayton’s family story is about a mixed, supportive group that pushed him towards the NBA. He was raised by his mom, Andrea Ayton, and his stepfather, Alvin Ayton, who Deandre sees as his real dad. Their relationship is totally different from the one he has with his biological father, a Nigerian man who wasn’t around for most of his life. A 2018 story in Sports Illustrated said his biological father only tried to get back in touch after Deandre became a top high school player. “He’s a stranger,” Deandre said back then. “I don’t want to hear nothing he has to say. He’s only contacting me for one thing.”

Who is his father, Alvin Ayton?

Even though they don’t share blood, Alvin Ayton is, without a doubt, Deandre’s dad. Alvin is a plumber by trade, and he taught his stepson how important hard work is from a young age. He even occasionally brought young Deandre along on jobs during school breaks, paying him about $20 a day.

After one week, with $100 in his pocket, young Deandre had a big choice: use the money for his fee at the Jeff Rodgers camp – the top summer basketball program in the Bahamas – or spend it all on gummy worms and sour skittles.

This experience helped Deandre pay for his first time at the Jeff Rodgers basketball camp, really kicking off his early basketball dreams. Alvin’s quiet, steady support, both with money and emotions, truly set the stage for Deandre’s journey to the NBA.

In a 2016 interview with The Tribune, Alvin shared his thoughts on his son’s growth: “When he’s not on the court, he’s like a baby. But when you see him go on the court, he’s like a man. He’s a normal child. He’s been in the spotlight for so long that he just wants to be normal. He doesn’t like the spotlight.”

Who is his mother, Andrea Ayton?

Andrea Ayton is the rock of their family, a woman whose sacrifices made her son’s dream possible. She is of Jamaican-Bahamian descent and played a huge role in Deandre’s upbringing. She was the one who, even though Deandre’s biological father didn’t want her to, made the tough choice to send him to the United States when he was just 12. She wanted him to get a better education and a future in basketball. “My mom said, ‘Hey, we don’t have [the money]. But it’s a great opportunity.’ She just sent me off,” Deandre once told ESPN.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) scores a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Andrea also guided the family spiritually as devout Seventh-Day Adventists and is very active in giving back to her community. She’s known as a gifted home cook and philanthropist, even partnering with restaurants in Arizona to support charities like “Helping Hands for Single Moms.” She’s cooked and taught Bahamian recipes in Arizona restaurants to raise funds for single mothers.

All through his journey, Andrea has been his biggest fan and his guide. When he was a top high school player, thinking about playing overseas instead of going to college, his mom was the one who insisted he get at least one year of college. “My family and I have said college is a must,” he said when he decided to go to the University of Arizona. Their bond is built on love and faith. “Deandre gets a prayer from me every day, encouraging him when he’s on the road,” Andrea told NBA.com. “That’s what really brings us closer.”

For Deandre, he feels the same way about her. When he gave her the “My Mom, My Hero” award in 2021, he simply said: “Andrea Ayton is my rock and motivation. She really helped me be the man I am today. And I wouldn’t be anywhere without her and God.”

What is the nationality and ethnicity of Deandre Ayton’s parents?

Deandre Ayton’s background is a proud mix of his family’s roots. His mom, Andrea, and his stepfather, Alvin, are both from the Bahamas, and they’re really connected to the island culture where he grew up. His biological father is Nigerian. So, Deandre’s background is a mix of Afro-Bahamian and Nigerian heritage. He feels a strong sense of responsibility because of that identity. “Not many people come from the Bahamas,” he said during his first year at Arizona. “I’m representing the whole nation, the whole Caribbean. That’s just my motivation.”

Who are Deandre Ayton’s Siblings?

Deandre Ayton grew up in a big family. He has four siblings who were raised with him: two older brothers, Edward Jr. and Andrew, and two younger sisters, Tiann and Serenity. He also has a younger brother named Horace from his biological father’s side. We don’t know much publicly about what his siblings are doing now, but it’s clear they were a really important part of his childhood. His mom, Andrea, remembered not letting the kids go to nearby playgrounds, hoping to keep them safe. Instead, Deandre and his stepfather, Alvin, built a basketball hoop in their driveway. That’s where he and his siblings spent countless hours playing and getting better at basketball.

That driveway was more than just a place to play; it was where a big story began. Deandre’s journey from that backyard hoop to the NBA is a powerful story that means a lot beyond just basketball. It’s a story about chasing the immigrant dream, about a family willing to give everything for a child’s future. For the Bahamas, a country that has given us NBA players like Mychal Thompson and Buddy Hield, Ayton is the next big thing, a leader who is inspiring tons of young kids back home to go after their own dreams. His success isn’t just his; it shows his family’s strength and gives hope to his whole country.