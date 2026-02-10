Who Are Devin Booker’s Parents? Meet Veronica Gutierrez and Melvin Booker

Behind every franchise star is a story that rarely shows up on the stat sheet. For Devin Booker, that story begins long before sold-out arenas and All-Star appearances. It starts with two parents who shaped his discipline, identity, and approach to the game in very different ways.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Booker’s rise with the Phoenix Suns did not happen in isolation. His foundation was built at home, guided by a former professional basketball player and a mother who held everything together while that career took him across continents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who are Devin Booker’s parents?

Devin Booker is the son of Veronica Gutierrez and Melvin Booker. He was born on October 30, 1996, in Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Veronica and Melvin never married, they co-parented Booker throughout his childhood. That partnership proved essential, especially given Melvin’s demanding basketball career overseas and the responsibilities Veronica carried at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Basketball entered Booker’s life early through his father. Melvin played professionally in the NBA during the 1990s before continuing his career in Europe until 2008. His experience gave Booker direct exposure to the game’s technical and mental demands from a young age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Veronica worked as a cosmetologist and raised Devin alongside her other children, providing stability during the years when Melvin’s schedule kept him away for long stretches.

Where did Veronica Gutierrez and Melvin Booker meet?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Veronica’s father immigrated to the States from Nogales, Mexico. So, Veronica herself was raised in Michigan, where he completed her education and started working. While there are no actual reports, it would be safe to assume that it would be somewhere around this time when she met Melvin.

That’s because Devin’s father was also born and raised in Michigan, where he attended Moss Point High School, the same school where he worked as an assistant coach when Devin started playing. Nonetheless, despite training his son through his teenage years, Melvin wasn’t around all the time because of his hectic schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every time, it was like a different kid,” Melvin said. “I’d be gone so long, he’d change so much as a kid. I’d come back, and we’d spend our summers together. When he came with me during the offseason, we’d spend every minute of every hour together.” In the meantime, it was Gutierrez who took care of young Devin.

ADVERTISEMENT

What ethnicity are Devin Booker’s parents?

Well, as we mentioned, Victoria’s father and Devin Booker’s grandfather traveled from Mexico to the States. So, that makes his mother of Hispanic heritage. Meanwhile, his father comes from an African-American background. So, it’s safe to say that the Phoenix Suns star was raised in a melting pot of cultures growing up.

Nonetheless, Booker is quite proud of his heritage, and he doesn’t shy away from putting it out there.

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“When I was drafted by Phoenix, I finally got to see the Hispanic culture around me for the first time in my life,” he said in honor of the Hispanic Heritage Month in October 2020. “You drive around the city, you look into the stands at the gam,e and you see it. That made me want to learn about myself much more honestly because I just hadn’t been around.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he only got to explore his roots when he got Phoenix, Devin did grow up eating Mexican food and has some fond memories of the moments he spent with his mother and even his grandfather. This goes to show just how close the Suns guard has been with his family and continues to be even to this day.

Devin Booker’s relationship with his parents

Devin Booker’s parents, as you can tell by now, have been constant throughout his life. Even though he got to see his dad for just 2 months a year while growing up, Melvin made sure that didn’t hamper their relationship. If anything, it probably brought them closer. Meanwhile, her mom did a brilliant job of raising him alongside his two siblings.

However, what best describes Devin’s relationship with his parents is probably the fact that they’ve always celebrated his achievements, no matter how big or small. From being drafted into the league in 2015 to making his first All-Star appearance, his parents have always been by his side.

“We have ball een together,” Melvin said in 2020 ahead of his son’s first All-Star Game. “We’ve just been taking it all in as a family, because this is what we worked so hard for … This was part of the plan when him and I started working. Everybody in the family played a role to get him to this point, and we’re all close like that. We’re backing him up like that, and we protect him like that.”

Well, support continues, as both Melvin and Victoria have been staples at Suns games, watching their son lead the storied franchise, as they hope to see him win the NBA title soon, something that has eluded Devin Booker thus far in his illustrious career.