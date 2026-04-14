Who Are Devin Vassell’s Parents? All About San Antonio Spurs Star’s Family

The Vassell family is getting ready for its first NBA playoffs. Since he was selected in 2020, Devin Vassell is about to make his first postseason appearance. In a season where the Spurs’ young stars like Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, the 25-year-old has rapidly emerged as one of the X-factors of the San Antonio Spurs’ future. Known for his elite two-way play and high basketball IQ, the Florida State product has evolved into a primary scoring threat that’s getting its first playoff exposure. Behind his rise to NBA stardom is a tightly-knit family that laid the foundation for his athletic excellence from his early days in Georgia.

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Who Is Devin Vassell’s Father?

Growing up in Suwanee, Georgia, Devin Vassell’s father, Andrew Vassell, is a pivotal figure in shaping the young athlete. Andrew has a background in basketball himself, having played at Stony Brook University.

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He was the first basketball coach Devin and his two siblings had. His wife joked that Andrew was bringing tiny basketball games for his son before he was born.

Who Is Devin Vassell’s Mother?

Despite their Georgia roots, Devin’s mother, Cynthia Vassell, is now a San Antonio celebrity. While fans waited for Devin to arrive for a meet-and-greet on April 13 before the playoffs, Cynthia and Andrew were there. She spotted fans getting antsy in the long line and informed staff to give them priority as soon as Devin arrived. That’s the kind of grounding presence she’s had throughout his life.

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Cynthia and Andrew chose to leave a life of 22 years in Georgia behind to move to San Antonio simply because Devin was overwhelmed with the prospect of managing bills and a home all alone. Cynthia used to work as a nurse but is now handling her son’s day-to-day affairs.

What Is Devin Vassell’s Parents’ Background and Ethnicity?

If you’re wondering how the mom of a top NBA prospect doesn’t know Pop, Cynthia said in her defense, defense, “I’m originally from New York and my husband is from Jamaica. We’d never been to San Antonio.”

Devin was born and raised in the US and grew up in his Jamaican roots while living in Georgia. While he has his parents’ support in San Antonio, Cynthia and Andrew will eventually return to Georgia. They miss their older kids and grandkids and want to spend their retirement with them too.

Does Devin Vassell Have Siblings?

Devin is the youngest of three siblings. His older brother, AJ Vassell, is 13 years his senior, and his sister, Danielle Vassell, is 11 years older. Before he was 10, his siblings were already out of the house and Devin was raised mostly by himself.

But the older kids did have an influence on him. AJ played basketball too and bro time with baby Devin was usually spent in the gym.

And that legacy continues. Devin has a little nephew who can’t stop gushing about ‘Uncle D’ and wants to be an NBA star just like him.

How Did Devin Vassell’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

Devin Vassell’s NBA career is a direct product of his parents commitment. Andrew, who continued to hold his job at CarMax despite his son’s $27 million salary, has always been ready to fight for his son. When it came to picking a college, the former 3-star recruit was widely looked as a one-and-done player and would likely be redshirted. Andrew called Florida State coach Charlton “C.Y.” Young and told him, “Coach, we respect y’all. We love y’all. We appreciate y’all for giving him an opportunity. But I promise you, with God as my witness, my son coming there, y’all not gonna redshirt him.”

When the Seminoles staff saw Devin’s skills on campus, Andrew had won. Devin was a true freshman averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game and led all ACC freshman with a .419 three-point shooting percentage. He even led them to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Even after the Spurs selected him 11th in the 2020 draft, Andrew remained Devin’s coach besides Gregg Popovich and Mitch Johnson. After every game, they’d have a debrief on what Devin did wrong and needs to improve.

Unlike her husband who was dreaming of his son becoming an NBA star, Cynthia wanted to prepare him for life. When Devin told her he would play two years in college and declare for the draft, she’d asking him the hard questions. “But what are the odds of that? So, I would ask him what his backup was if he didn’t play basketball. He said, ‘Mom, I keep telling you that I’m going to the NBA, so please don’t ask me that anymore because it hurts my feelings.’”

Cynthia had no idea what the Spurs were and about Gregg Popovich’s legacy. In fact, when he chosen in the first round, her immediate reaction was, “I looked at my husband and said what’s a Spur?”

Now Cynthia is a staple at all of Devin’s games and offcourt events. And this time she’s going to be his lucky charm at the playoffs.