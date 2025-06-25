Who Are Dylan Harper’s Parents? Ethnicity, Nationality and More About 2025 NBA Draft Prospect

“I mean, that would definitely be great and I would definitely be blessed to have that opportunity.” That was Dylan Harper talking to ESPN about the chance to join the Spurs. He sounded calm—like someone who’s been built for this moment. And in many ways, he has. Projected to go No. 2 in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper isn’t just another top prospect. He’s the product of a basketball family, raised in a home where the game wasn’t just a passion—it was a way of life.

To understand Dylan, the 6’6” guard with an old-school feel and new-school polish, you have to understand the legacy: a five-time NBA champion father, a basketball-obsessed mother, and a household that shaped one of the most NBA-ready players in years.

Who are Dylan Harper’s parents?

Dylan Harper was born into basketball royalty. His parents, Ron Harper Sr. and Maria Pizarro-Harper, both have deep roots in the game, creating a unique mix of experience, toughness, and love that has shaped Dylan into the player and person he is today.

Who is Dylan Harper’s father Ron Harper?

For a generation of NBA fans, Ron Harper Sr. was the ultimate winner, a guy who always found a way to contribute to championship teams. A dynamic 6’6” guard, he was drafted 8th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1986 and immediately made his mark, averaging a stunning 22.9 points per game as a rookie. But after a few years as a high-level scorer for the Cavs and the Los Angeles Clippers, he made a decision that would define his career.

In 1994, he joined the Chicago Bulls, reinventing himself from a primary scorer into the perfect defensive-minded role player alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. The move paid off in a big way. Harper was a key starter on the Bulls teams that won three straight championships from 1996 to 1998. He then followed his old coach, Phil Jackson, to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won two more rings alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2000 and 2001.

May 6, 2021: The Bulls starting lineup in 1998 are, from left, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc.

Five championships, over 1000 games played—Ron Harper Sr. wasn’t just a player; he was a basketball survivor, a guy who understood what it took to win at the highest level. And he’s made sure to pass that wisdom on to his son, telling him to “just always stay grounded, and just always keep on working no matter what. He always tells me, as fast as you get all this now, it ends pretty quick. It’s like a dream enjoy the moment and stay where your feet are.”

Who is Dylan Harper’s mother Maria?

While his father’s legacy is written in championship banners, Dylan often credits his mother, Maria Pizarro-Harper, as the one who truly taught him the game. Maria, who is of Filipino descent, was a standout basketball player herself, playing Division I college ball at the University of New Orleans. After her playing career, she transitioned to coaching, starting a girls’ AAU program in New Jersey called Ring City, which she later made co-ed so her sons could play.

She became a legendary girls’ varsity coach at DePaul Catholic High School, but her most important coaching job was at home. She eventually became an assistant coach for the boys’ team at Don Bosco Prep, the high school both of her sons attended. It was there that she instilled in Dylan the fundamentals and the toughness that define his game. “She was hard but loving,” Dylan once said of his mother’s coaching style. “She wasn’t just tough on me, either. Everyone got a little bit of it.” That toughness, that demand for perfection, is something he carries with him. “She still tells me when my shot looks bad,” he joked in another interview.

What is Dylan Harper’s ethnicity?

Dylan Harper is a proud American of Filipino and African American descent. His multicultural background is a core part of his identity. His father, Ron Harper Sr., is African American, and his mother, Maria Pizarro-Harper, is a Filipino-American who hails from Bataan in the Philippines. He has often talked about the importance of family and how the different perspectives from his parents have shaped him, saying, “My parents always taught me to be proud of who I am and where I come from.”

His international heritage goes back another generation. Maria’s father, Dylan’s maternal grandfather, represented the Philippines in the 1968 Summer Olympics in jai alai, a sport known for its incredible speed and athleticism. This rich mix of cultures has given Harper a unique perspective, one that is reflected in his calm, intelligent, and worldly approach to the game.

What is Dylan Harper’s nationality?

Born on March 2, 2006, in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Dylan Harper is an American citizen. He honed his skills at the legendary Don Bosco Preparatory High School, where he became a consensus five-star recruit. But instead of chasing the spotlight at a traditional blue-blood program, he chose to stay home and commit to Rutgers, becoming the highest-ranked recruit in the program’s history. His decision was a testament to his family-first mentality. “I like to go family over everything,” he explained. “They tell you they’re always gonna do right by you no matter what.”

He was also following in the footsteps of his older brother, Ron Harper Jr., who had a successful four-year career at Rutgers and helped make the program relevant again. As Ron Jr., who now plays for the Raptors, once said, “I want to leave knowing that kids from New Jersey think it’s cool to go to Rutgers again.” Dylan clearly got the message.

Nov 6, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA: Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles against Wagner Seahawks guard Javier Ezquerra (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena.

In his one and only college season, Dylan lived up to the immense hype. He was spectacular, averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, leading the Scarlett Knights with a poise that for sure defied his age. Legendary coach Kevin Boyle, who’s mentored four No. 1 overall picks, has been watching closely. “Harper, to me, is no question going to end up being a really, really good pro,” Boyle told NJ Advance Media. “He’s going to be an NBA All-Star.” With a versatile game that draws comparisons to Cade Cunningham and Jalen Brunson, Harper is a near-lock to be a top pick.

Harper’s talent was clear on the international stage, too. At the 2023 FIBA U19 World Cup, he averaged 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, helping Team USA finish fourth against the world’s best young talent.

Now, with the NBA calling, Harper enters the league not just as a top prospect—but as the product of a basketball lineage. He’s got his father’s championship pedigree, his mother’s coaching influence, and a feel for the game that can’t be taught. For the Spurs, who are looking for the perfect backcourt partner for Victor Wembanyama, Harper might not just be the best available player—he might be the perfect fit.