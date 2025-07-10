Who Are Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Siblings? Everything You Need to Know About Milwaukee Bucks Star’s Brothers

While we all know Giannis Antetokounmpo as the “Greek Freak,” the two-time MVP, nine-time All-Star. The 2021 NBA Champion has transformed the Milwaukee Bucks into Eastern Conference powerhouses. Drafted 15th overall in 2013, Giannis has taken the NBA by storm with his freakish athleticism, heart, and humble beginnings. But behind the global superstar stands an equally intriguing group of siblings, four brothers who share his name, roots, and competitive fire.

Giannis falls right in the middle of the five Antetokounmpo brothers, Francis, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex. And while Giannis is undoubtedly the brightest star in the family constellation, each of his brothers has carved out a unique journey in sports, music, or both. From professional soccer pitches in Greece to NBA championships and G League showdowns, the Antetokounmpo name has become synonymous with resilience, ambition, and brotherhood. So, let us dive into who these brothers are and what they’ve accomplished.

Who is Francis Antetokounmpo and what does he do?

Born in 1988, Francis is the oldest Antetokounmpo brother and the only one not born in Greece. He was born in Nigeria. Raised by grandparents in Nigeria while his parents moved to Greece in 1991, Francis was the last to reunite with the family. When he finally did, it was a major life moment, “I hadn’t seen my family in about 29 years. When I met my family it was a big moment. It was my dream to live with them.”

Francis briefly played basketball in Greece and later pursued a career in professional soccer, playing as a midfielder in Greece’s second-tier league. His last known club was Greek fourth-tier side Aittitos Spata F.C. Off the field, Francis followed his passion for music. He performs Afrobeat under the name Ofili, and in 2020, released his debut single “Shekosi.” While he now lives in Psychiko, Athens with the rest of his family, Francis prefers to keep a low profile, “Apart from my music, I don’t usually go out in public,” he shared. “I have a lot of offers for shows in America.” More than anything, Francis carries the legacy of both his Nigerian and Greek heritage with quiet pride.

Who is Thanasis Antetokounmpo? What are his basketball achievements?

Next in the line is Thanasis, born in 1992 the second-oldest brother and the one who stood shoulder to shoulder with Giannis the longest, on and off the court. He began his basketball journey with Filathlitikos, averaging 12.2 points during the 2012–13 season. Before being selected 51st overall by the New York Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft. Thanasis didn’t have an easy NBA road. He played mainly in the G League with the Westchester Knicks and had just six minutes of NBA playing time over two games. That didn’t stop him.

After stints in Spain with MoraBanc Andorra and in Greece with Panathinaikos, Thanasis was crowned the Greek League’s Most Spectacular Player in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he joined the Milwaukee Bucks, reuniting with Giannis. The duo made history in 2021 when the Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns to win the NBA Championship.

USA Today via Reuters Sep 27, 2021; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) pose for pictures during Media Day at the Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

All jokes aside…yes, Charles Barkley did say, “As long as his brother is the man, he gone have a job 😂.” But Thanasis proved he’s much more than a sidekick. He brings energy, effort, and passion every night, and now, he has a championship ring to prove it.

Who is Kostas Antetokounmpo? What is his NBA journey like?

Kostas is the second youngest of the five brothers, born in 1997 and arguably the most well-traveled in his professional career. After playing college basketball at the University of Dayton, Kostas was selected 60th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded him to the Dallas Mavericks. He split his rookie season between the NBA and their G League team, the Texas Legends. Interestingly Kostas made NBA history before his more famous brother. He joined LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers and won the 2020 NBA Championship, becoming the first Greek-born player to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Kostas has since played for several European teams including LDLC ASVEL (France), Fenerbahçe Beko (Turkey), Panathinaikos (Greece), and Murcia (Spain). In 2024, reports indicated he was nearing a contract with Olympiacos in Greece, continuing his steady international career. All told, Kostas has played just 22 NBA games, none since 2021. But he remains a key figure in the Antetokounmpo NBA legacy, part of the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions.

Who is Alex Antetokounmpo and how is his NBA career progressing?

At last born in 2001, Alex is the youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers. And according to Giannis, he may have the highest ceiling, “I definitely think Alex can be better than me. He stays motivated. He wants this. That’s what makes him special. He’s not satisfied.” Alex turned down multiple college offers, including from DePaul, Ohio, and Wisconsin-Green Bay, choosing instead to play professionally with UCAM Murcia in Spain. Moreover, he participated in the 2021 NBA Summer League with the Sacramento Kings, then signed with the Canadian G League team Raptors 905.

In November 2022, Alex joined the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. While he has not made an NBA debut yet, he has already shared the court with his brothers during the 2023 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge. There he, Giannis, and Thanasis formed Team Antetokounmpo. Alex’s journey is just beginning, but with the family legacy and his older brothers rooting for him, the future remains wide open.

The Antetokounmpo brothers’ story is more than a tale of basketball talent; it’s a story of migration, perseverance, family, and faith. From Lagos to Athens to NBA stardom, they’ve proven that greatness doesn’t always come from privilege. Rather, it often comes from shared struggle and unbreakable bonds. Three of the five brothers are NBA Champions, a feat never before seen in league history. And while Giannis may be the face of the family, he’s the first to remind everyone that he’s just a part of something much bigger.

As Giannis said after the 2021 Finals, “I’m just happy — a lot of people was making jokes when Kostas won his championship with the Lakers before me and the dinner table was awkward a little bit because he had the ring before me. But now, me and Thanasis have a ring.” With Alex’s journey still in motion and the AntetokounBros Academy empowering the next generation, it’s safe to say the Antetokounmpo dynasty is far from finished.