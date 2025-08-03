Who Are Greg St. Jean’s Parents? Family Background of Lakers Assistant Coach Revealed

If you’re a Los Angeles Lakers fan, or should we say a Luka Doncic, Greg St. Jean must be a name that rings a bell, right? That’s because, apart from being one of L.A.’s top assistants under JJ Redick last summer, Jean shares an unusual connection with the Lakers’ point guard. St. Jean is not only Doncic’s coach in Hollywood, but the pair also shared the floor during their time in Dallas. That’s the reason why you might’ve seen the two share great chemistry during workouts, but there’s more to Greg than being Luka’s friend.

Not only that, the Purple & Gold’s front office has decided to make the most of this connection, as they’re sending Greg St. Jean to Poland. But why? Well, that’s because he’ll be serving as one of the assistants for the Slovenian national team at the EuroBasket 2025. The Lakers’ assistant will continue working with Doncic throughout the summer as he gears up for a huge season ahead. But wait, although you know about Greg St. Jean’s coaching skills, do you know about his basketball heritage? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Who are Greg St. Jean’s parents?

You might’ve seen Greg St. Jean on the sidelines many a time, and probably know about his coaching skills, but do you know that he also comes from a basketball family? Yes, Greg’s father served as the head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Not just that, he also became the Golden State Warriors’ general manager during the 1999-2000 season, and continues to be a studio analyst for the Dubs since 2011. However, while Greg’s dad has been in the spotlight for the longest, that’s not the case with his mother.

The Los Angeles Lakers assistant’s mother, MJ St. Jean, has remained an enigma to the basketball world for most of her life. She likes to keep things low-key, and that’s a huge reason why not much is known about her background and education. However, we do know that the respect runs deep, which was even more highlighted when he took his mom to the Netflix run movie Hustle, where Greg played a role.

“I took my mother to the premiere, and she thought he was just a professional actor,” St. Jean said about his mother confusing Juancho Hernangomez as an actor who played the main character, Bo Cruz, in the movie Hustle. “When she walked away from it, I said, ‘Hey, he actually plays for the Utah Jazz. We just played them in a playoff series (and won in six games).’ And she was like, ‘No way! He did a great job.”

Apart from that, she’s a proud mother of her two children, one of whom is, of course, Greg, and the other is his sister Emily. Now that we know a thing or two about Greg St. Jean’s parents, don’t you want to know about their ethnicity and background?

What is the ethnicity of Greg St. Jean’s parents?

By now, you must’ve understood that sports played an important role in the St. Jean household. Of course, this has to do with Greg St. Jean’s father being an NBA coach and executive for several decades, but his mother, MJ, also knows her way around sports as she loves being around Greg. Although MJ and Garry are proud American citizens, Greg’s father is also vocal about his Polish heritage. On the other hand, no one knows much about MJ’s heritage. That’s enough about the St Jean’s ethnicities, why don’t we switch it up and talk about their basketball heritage?

St. Jean family’s basketball legacy

As we’ve already mentioned, the St. Jean family takes their basketball pretty seriously. It all starts with Greg St. Jean’s father, Garry St. Jean, who’s been in the league’s coaching and executive circuit. The LA Lakers assistant coach’s dad has been part of several franchises, including the Bucks, Nets, Warriors, and the Kings. In fact, he still is part of the Golden State Warriors, as he has served as a studio analyst for the Dubs since the start of the 2011-12 season.

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Greg St. Jean (center) yells during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

So, it’s safe to say that if there’s a family with basketball heritage, it’s the St. Jean’s. In fact, his father is the reason why Greg took up the game in the first place. Greg grew up watching and analyzing the game of basketball, and that was all he ever knew. So, he decided to put that to good use as he started playing at a young age, and when he knew that his playing days were behind him, he switched to coaching. He then served as an assistant in a few NBA teams, including the Mavs and the Suns, where he learned from the best.

By best, we mean Jason Kidd and championship-winning head coach Frank Vogel. So, when he got the opportunity to take up a new project by becoming an assistant for the Lakers, Greg St. Jean wasted no time and headed to Hollywood. Now, he’s become an indispensable part of JJ Redick’s crew and has a strong relationship with the team’s superstar Luka Doncic. So, it will be worth watching where he takes his family’s basketball legacy from here.