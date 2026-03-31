Who are Jaden Ivey’s Parents? Meet Niele Ivey and Javin Hunter

Miss a beat, and the next second, you’ll find Jaden Ivey sprinting to the basket with a steal. That’s how the athletic guard built his reputation in the league, playing for the Detroit Pistons and during his brief stint with the Chicago Bulls. Yet behind that athletic prowess lies a story of discipline, legacy, and strong sporting roots. Long before the bright lights of the NBA, Ivey was always close to basketball, even before he was born.

Who are Jaden Ivey’s parents?

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Jaden Ivey was largely raised by his mother, Niele Ivey, who built an impressive basketball career. She was born on September 24, 1977, in St. Louis, Missouri. She emerged as a standout guard at the University of Notre Dame. Before securing a spot in the WNBA, Niele helped her college secure an NCAA Championship in 2001. Following her playing days in the league, she returned to where it all began, Notre Dame, this time as a coach, continuing her winning legacy from the sidelines.

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During her time at Notre Dame, Niele met Javin Hunter. He was born on May 9, 1980, in Detroit, Michigan. A prolific athlete who was good at both basketball and football. He eventually went with football and ended up knocking on the doors of the NFL at the 2002 draft, lacing up for the Baltimore Ravens.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t reach his peak after suffering an Achilles injury in his sophomore year in the league. It ultimately cut his career short. He is currently involved with the NFL Players Trust, which helps former players transition after their careers. Apart from Jaden, Hunter has another son, Jordan Hunter.

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Where did Niele Ivey and Javin Hunter meet?

There are no available records to state when exactly Niele and Javin first met. However, it’s understood that the duo crossed paths during their times as student-athletes in the late 1990s. Niele enrolled at the University of Notre Dame in 1996 and immediately found an unshakable place on the women’s basketball team.

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Meanwhile, Javin joined the university two years later, in 1998. Considering the timeline, they could have met around this period before becoming professional athletes in their respective fields. Notably, Niele was pregnant with Jaden Ivey during her rookie season for the Indiana Fever. Shortly after the season, she gave birth to him on February 13, 2002. Speaking about her son, she once said,

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“He was on the court his whole life, literally, even before I gave birth.”

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What ethnicity are Jaden Ivey’s parents?

Jaden Ivey comes from an African American family, as both his parents, Niele Ivey and Javin Hunter, identify themselves as African Americans. Moreover, his father’s side of the family has a strong Detroit sports connection. Before his time at the University of Notre Dame, Javin played multiple sports at Detroit Country Day School. And his paternal grandfather, James Hunter, played cornerback for the Detroit Lions.

This sporting connection made more sense when the Detroit Pistons picked Jaden Ivey with their 5th pick in 2022. However, the team traded him to the Chicago Bulls at the 2026 trade deadline. Currently, the Bulls have waived his contract post his controversial comments on the LGBTQ community.

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Jaden Ivey’s relationship with his parents

As mentioned earlier, Jaden Ivey grew up with a single parent, who was also a professional athlete. Niele, speaking of her situation after Jaden’s birth to Indystar, said,

“I always say I turned into survivor mode. I said, ‘This is my profession. I need to get back so I can play for me and him.'”

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And that’s how she brought up her son.

Jaden spent most of his childhood on the court, around professionals and collegiate basketball athletes, learning the discipline firsthand. There isn’t much information about the bond he shared with his father, but the latter continues to follow his son’s career closely, often commenting on it.

With lessons drawn from his parents’ discipline and resilience, he has managed to build a legacy for himself in the league.