Who Are Jamal Cain’s Parents? Inside the Story of His Father, Mother Amanda Branner, and Siblings

For Jamal Cain, it has always been about the mission. The 6-foot-6 forward, now in the NBA on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, never lacked talent. But what made Cain one of Michigan’s most heralded high school prospects, and now a pro with stints for the Heat and Pelicans, wasn’t just his game. It was the guidance, support, and quiet determination handed down to him through his family.

Cain’s path has been anything but smooth. In high school, he was a rising star who had just signed with Marquette. But during what was supposed to be a summer filled with AAU runs and recruiting buzz, tragedy struck. First, the death of his grandfather in 2013. Then, the devastating loss of his father, Hasen Cain, in 2016. Both men had been pillars in his life. But through it all, Jamal kept to his mission. A mission that started with his grandfather and was carried on by his parents.

Who is Jamal Cain’s mother, Amanda Branner?

Amanda Branner is the mother of NBA player Jamal Cain and played a foundational role in his upbringing and basketball journey. She was a high school basketball standout herself, averaging 18 points per game as a senior at Pontiac Northern. Amanda encouraged Jamal’s early interest in basketball and often played one-on-one with him before he outgrew her. “We played games, but he wasn’t as tall as he is now,” she said. “The taller he got, I couldn’t post him. He was always blocking my stuff. But I used to post him up.” After the death of Jamal’s father, she became his primary emotional anchor and helped him stay focused on basketball.

According to Amanda, her father, Shellie Branner, played a significant role in Jamal’s early development, both as a player and as a person. Shellie was deeply involved in his grandson’s life, and he was the one who first introduced Jamal to basketball. He sent him to his first camp in elementary school and later signed him up for his first organized team in the fifth grade. More than just involvement, Shellie preached the idea of “the mission,” a guiding principle that basketball was more than a game.

“He always told him if basketball was important to him, there was a mission he had to complete,” Amanda said. Shellie kept that message alive until his death in July 2013. After his passing, Jamal’s father, Hasen, stepped in and continued to instill that sense of purpose in his son. Even though Hasen didn’t know much about basketball, his emotional support and belief in Jamal’s mission never wavered. Together, these two men helped shape Jamal’s discipline, drive, and deep love for the game, elements that still define his career today.

Who was Jamal Cain’s father, Hasen Cain?

Hasen Cain, Jamal’s late father, supported his son’s dreams despite not having much knowledge about basketball. “He didn’t know anything about basketball,” Jamal said, laughing. “He’d say something, and I’d be like: ‘What are you talking about?’ He was a basketball fan because I played basketball. He really had no choice but to pay attention to basketball.” He picked up the “mission” mindset that Jamal’s grandfather instilled and motivated Jamal with it until his own passing in July 2016. Hasen Cain was the victim of a stabbing incident on July 24 and passed away two days later. It was ruled a homicide by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office.

“It was pretty rough in the beginning,” Amanda Branner said. “It was very rough for (Jamal) because he had lost his father. He actually stayed strong.” The only public mention Jamal made at the time was a single Twitter post: “I’m going to miss you pops!!” alongside a photo of him and his father shooting hoops in a driveway.

Still, Cain pushed through the grief and kept playing. “He played a very heartfelt game,” Amanda said. “The last three games he played, they were very heartfelt. He played hard and he left everything on the floor and they came out with a win. That was very therapeutic for him, that he was able to do that just to keep himself busy so he wouldn’t just constantly think about his father.”

Does Jamal Cain have any siblings? What is known about his family life?

Yes, Jamal Cain has one brother named Warren and two sisters, Kyla and Icysis. The Cain family appears closely bonded, with strong influence from both immediate and extended relatives. His grandfather, Shellie Branner, played a vital role by enrolling Jamal in basketball camps and early organized teams. He first sent Jamal to a basketball camp in elementary school and signed him up for his first organized team in fifth grade.

“He preached about the mission to the youngster until his death in July 2013,” Amanda said. The loss of multiple influential male figures, his grandfather in 2013 and his father in 2016, forced Jamal to grow up fast. “I think about him every day,” Cain said about his dad. “It’s not painful, really, because I know he’s in a better place. I knew what his words would have been — he was good and keep doing what I had to do. That’s the only thing I can think.”

Jamal Cain’s journey from Pontiac, Michigan, to the NBA, was built on legacy. And on a mission handed down from his grandfather to his father, and then carried by his mother. He plays for more than a stat sheet, he plays for a promise. And that mission still shows up in small moments on the court. During a Phoenix Suns–New Orleans Pelicans matchup in late February, with the Pelicans leading 102-99 and 7:12 remaining in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant took possession.

Cain, guarding him, blocked his shot clean. Durant’s teammate, Mason Plumlee, was supposed to set a screen but failed to block Cain. Anyone who’s played NBA 2K knows what’s supposed to happen next. But Cain’s hustle disrupted the play, and Durant was left to fight through it alone. Plays like that don’t show up in highlight reels as often, but they’re part of the mission. And no matter what city he laces up in, be it Miami, New Orleans, or now Orlando, that mission lives on.