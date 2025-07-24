Who Are Jared Butler’s Parents? Ethnicity, Family Relationship & Background

Jared Butler has been steadily building his NBA journey since being selected 40th overall in the 2021 draft by the Pelicans, who traded him to the Utah Jazz. In his rookie season, he played in 42 games—starting just once—and averaged 3.8 points and 1.5 assists. Over four seasons, Butler has suited up for four different teams, including the 76ers and the Washington Wizards. Across 148 regular-season games, he’s averaged 6.7 points and 2.8 assists, showing flashes of poise and control at the point guard spot.

Let’s look more into Jared Butler’s background, his family, and the meaningful relationships that have shaped his journey so far.

Who are Jared Butler’s parents?

If you’ve ever wondered where Jared Butler got that killer basketball instinct from, look no further than his parents, Richard and Juanea Butler. Jared was raised in a tight-knit, sports-loving family that knew the grind. His mom, Juanea, hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and she’s got serious academic creds—she studied at both Oral Roberts University and the University of New Orleans. And get this—she’s not just a proud sports mom; athleticism runs in her blood. Her brother was a college athlete, as well.

Then there’s Richard Butler, Jared’s dad—a former basketball coach who knew exactly how to guide a young baller with big dreams. They raised Jared in Reserve, Louisiana, and by the time he was eleven, he was already hooping in out-of-state tournaments. He joined Riverside Academy’s varsity squad as an eighth-grader—yep, eighth grade. With that kind of family support and hoops background, it’s no surprise Jared’s journey took off the way it did.

What ethnicity are Jared Butler’s parents?

Jared Butler’s parents, Richard and Juanea Butler, proudly hold American nationality. Their roots run deep in Louisiana, a place known for its rich mix of culture, history, and resilience. While there’s no mention of any other ethnic background, their heritage reflects the broader African-American community in the region of Louisiana. It’s that strong cultural foundation and sense of identity that helped shape Jared into the person he is today.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 4, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) reacts after a made three-point basket against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Butler’s relationship with his parents

For Jared Butler, basketball has always been the center of his world, but behind the scenes, his biggest supporter has been his mom. Juanea Butler’s been there with him from day one, cheering him on through every layup, late-night practice, and life challenge. “He’s always wanted to play, ever since he was little. He’s been playing ball ever since he was five years old,” Juanea told PEOPLE. “I wanted to see him live out his dream, and I’m just so grateful. I am really grateful.” That dream didn’t come without hurdles. When Jared was 18, he was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a genetic heart condition that could’ve derailed everything. But with Juanea by his side—strong, steady, and always believing in him—he kept pushing forward. “He had it genetically, so it had to come from somewhere,” she said. “So I was the culprit. I was the one.”

Their bond goes deeper than just basketball. Jared once shared how he never learned to swim, something that quietly lingered in the back of his mind. Swim lessons weren’t easily accessible, and his focus was always basketball. But more than that, it was something generational—his mom never learned to swim either, and that fear, as he put it, “trickled down” to him. “Always in the back of my mind, always like the thing that I just couldn’t do,” he said. It’s little things like that—the shared experiences, even the unspoken ones—that show just how closely linked Jared and Juanea are. Through every challenge, she’s been there. And through it all, Jared’s story has never just been about hoops—it’s been about the power of a mother’s love.

Jared and his parents are often seen together in interviews, their bond radiating through stories of perseverance, gratitude, and deep family unity. Through every twist in his journey, Jared credits their constant encouragement—especially his mom’s—for shaping not just his basketball career, but the person he’s become in life.