Who Are Jay Huff’s Parents? Pacers Center’s Family, Relationship Status & Other Details Revealed

One decision that shocked the NBA world this offseason came when Myles Turner left the Indiana Pacers after a stunning season. Turner’s departure clearly left a gaping hole to be filled, and they wasted no time. Indiana acquired Jay Huff from the Grizzlies in what everyone is calling a shrewd piece of business.

But can Huff replace Turner’s production? The Pacers fans surely think so. However, apart from his on-court brilliance, fans might not know much about the 7-foot-1 big man, especially about his family.

Who are Jay Huff’s parents?

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Jay Huff is all set to suit up for his fifth team in the league, and the buzz around the 26-year-old center has never been stronger. The Indiana fans cannot wait to see their new big man in action. If you’re not aware, hoops run deep in the Huff household.

via Imago Dec 31, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Jay Huff (30) hits the ball out of the hands of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second quarter of the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Jay’s the son of Mike and Kathy Huff, both of whom are hoopers in their own right. The new Indiana Pacers star’s dad played at Pacific Lutheran, meanwhile, his mother, Kathy, was a star for the University of West Virginia’s women’s basketball program. So, it’s safe to say that Jay’s parents played a huge role in his basketball career. In fact, so much so that his father, who had left his hooping days long behind, decided to coach him during his junior and senior high school seasons.

Who is Jay Huff’s wife?

For those who are not aware of Jay Huff’s college basketball career, he attended the University of Virginia, where he suited up for the Cavaliers. The towering center entered the collegiate circuit after a stellar high school. However, his college career didn’t start as many people expected. Huff redshirted first year to improve his weight and strength. Then, after a few lackluster seasons, Huff’s junior year was where he started to make strides. That season, he averaged 8.5 points along with 6.2 rebounds.

You can say that the transition from high school basketball to college basketball wasn’t easy for Huff, but he endured it. While you might think it’s his hard work and dedication that helped him, there’s more to his story. During his time at Virginia, Jay met the love of his life, Lindsay Knights. Jay’s better half was an undergraduate student at the University of Virginia, where the big man was playing for the Cavaliers.

A post shared by Lindsay Huff Art + Design, LLC (@artbylindsayhuff)

The long-time couple’s journey started from there, and by the end of their college, they decided to tie the knot. However, their plans were spoiled by the coronavirus pandemic. But unlike other couples who decided to postpone their nuptials, Jay and Lindsay opted for a different strategy altogether. The college couple agreed to accelerate their plans and got married four months earlier, in May of 2021. Nonetheless, that worked out pretty well for both, with them being proud parents of Luca and Livia.

While Jay Huff entered the league, Lindsay carved her own path of success. Holding a graduate degree from the University of Virginia’s School of Architecture, she decided to make use of her abilities to create virtual art. Now, the Pacers center’s wife designs custom kicks along with doing commissioned artwork. That’s quite impressive, and given how well the pair has been doing in their professional lives, it’s safe to say that the couple is doing pretty well in their life.

Jay Huff’s relationship with his parents and wife

By now, you must’ve gotten the gist of what kind of person Jay Huff is; if not, then don’t worry. The 26-year-old big man is a low-key person, which is pretty rare these days. Huff shares a fantastic relationship with his parents, especially his dad, who was his coach during his high school days. Meanwhile, his mother also has an equally important place in Jay’s life. That’s seen when Jay’s parents are in the stands cheering for their son.

As for his relationship with Lindsay, it’s as good as it’s ever been. Jay and her wife share a special connection. We mean, there’s no other way to explain why they’ve been together for such a long time since their college days. So, you can say that Huff has a solid connection with his entire family, which will only help him in the coming months, as he gears up for a new phase of his professional life by suiting up for the Indiana Pacers next season.