Who are JD Davison’s Parents? Everything You Should Know

Were you wondering who this guy is—the one who dropped 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game for the Maine Celtics last season? That’s JD Davison, the 2024–25 NBA G League MVP, a high-flying point guard who just signed a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets after being waived by Boston. Drafted 53rd overall in 2022, he built his name not just with flashy plays but with sheer hustle, earning franchise records across points, assists, steals, and games played for Maine.

But behind those big-time numbers? There’s a kid from Letohatchee, Alabama, raised in a hardworking household, chasing dreams not just for himself, but for his family. Let’s dive into where it all started and meet the people who shaped his path.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who are JD Davison’s parents?

Behind JD Davison’s big dunks, G League records, and NBA dreams is a small, tight-knit family that’s been with him every step of the way—especially his mom, Katrina Davison. She wasn’t just supportive—she was relentless. Katrina worked two jobs, but she still showed up to every single one of her son’s high school games.

AD

JD remembers it clearly: “My mom, she had a couple of jobs, but she came to every high school game every time. Every time the game ended, she had to go to work,” he told The Athletic. She believed he could make it, and so she kept working. And so did his father. His name is Jon Davison, but unlike Katrina, Jon has stayed out of the public spotlight. Not much is publicly known about JD’s father or whether he has any other siblings beyond the three older brothers who also played at Calhoun High School.

What are the nationality and ethnicity of JD Davison’s parents?

JD Davison’s parents are African-American by ethnicity and American by nationality, with deep roots in Alabama. His mother, Katrina Davison, is a steady spiritual force in his life, sending him Bible scriptures and words of encouragement every single day. While JD hasn’t spoken much publicly about his father, his upbringing in Lowndes County and strong connection to his faith and community reflect the values instilled by his family. Their quiet strength and Southern grounding have shaped JD into the humble, high-IQ player and person he is today.

via Imago Nov 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Family Influence on JD Davison’s Career

Growing up in Lowndes County, Alabama—a rural place where opportunity doesn’t knock too often—JD Davison found his biggest source of strength and support at home. His mother, Katrina Davison, didn’t just raise him; she motivated him daily with quiet determination. While others might show love with grand gestures, Katrina chose something more powerful—sending him Bible scriptures and uplifting messages every single day. That consistent love and faith-filled push shaped JD’s mindset both on and off the court. “I think she was so supportive that it pushed me to another level to help her pursue her dream and make it so one day, she didn’t need to be working,” JD once shared.

That deep-rooted drive came full circle the night he got drafted by the Boston Celtics in 2022. The first person he called? His mom. “When I heard my name called on the TV and I hugged my mom, that was one of the biggest things in my life,” he said. The moment was so emotional, he couldn’t help but tease her: “I was like, ‘Mom, you crying?’ She was crying.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For JD, it was more than just making it to the NBA—it was honoring every sacrifice his family made. His draft announcement even included a heartfelt message: “To Mom, Dad, my brothers, family, and friends — thank you for supporting me and loving me every step of the way in this journey. The sacrifices you all have made along the way mean more to me than you know.” That’s the kind of foundation that doesn’t just raise a great player but builds a great man.

At the heart of JD Davison’s journey are two parents who gave him more than just life. They gave him purpose, values, and unshakable faith. Their quiet strength and steady support remain the true foundation of everything he’s building, both on and off the court.