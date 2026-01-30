Who are John Wall’ Kids: All About Ace Wall and Amir Wall

The Wizards are a lot different since the last time John Wall was in Washington. Most prominently, they did a blockbuster trade this year. Which meant Trae Young is sporting #2 in honor of the original bearer of that number as the Wizards welcome the franchise legend back. On John Wall’s celebration night, it’s not hard to see his NBA career had many lows. But he’s cited his most rewarding role was as ‘Dad’ to his two sons, Ace and Amir Wall.

Following his official retirement from the NBA in August 2025 and joining the NBA on Prime team, Wall has become open about fatherhood. As the Wizards honor him tonight, we reflect on Wall’s journey of raising his boys while honoring the legacy of his late parents.

Who are John Wall’s kids?

John Wall is the proud father of two sons, Ace Wall (born December 4, 2018) and Amir Wall (born May 26, 2020). Wall has never revealed the identity of his sons’ mother or his relationship status.

Wall’s commitment to his children is deeply rooted in his own childhood. His father, John Wall Sr. was incarcerated for his entire childhood before passing away from liver cancer when John was nine. His mother, Frances Pulley, who raised him on her own, passed away of breast cancer in 2019, right when the 5x All-Star was discovering fatherhood.

Since losing his mother at a crucial stage of life, Wall has stated that “being present” for his sons is his primary mission. He frequently shares glimpses of their life, from playing games to attending their extracurricular activities.

Ace and Amir are also inspirations behind the John Wall Family Foundation and its annual Family Reunion. The last one in August brought together 700 people from the community and distributed school supplies to 500 kids.

Who is Ace Wall?

The boys have been a fixture by his side throughout the latter half of his NBA career, frequently seen in post-game press conferences and across his social media platforms. Wall has noted that while Amir shares a physical resemblance to him, Ace is his “twin” in behavior and they are developing distinct and vibrant personalities of their own.

How different are they? Bluey-loving Ace, affectionately called ‘Poppa’ by his dad, is more inclined to soccer. He tagged along with his dad to Clippers’ workouts and ask the trainer to work him out. But Wall’s posts have not shown him playing basketball as much as soccer. Just last year, he reduced John to tears as a ‘KinderGrad,’ and entering first grade.

Wall had dealt with serious season-ending injuries during his career, including a torn Achilles. The difficult time in his professional life along with losing his mother and grandmother together, took a toll on his mental health. But friends and family rallied around him, and becoming a father when Ace was born helped him overcome that dark period.

“I think the most fulfilling thing is just being present,” John revealed two years after his heart-rending Players Tribune essay in 2022. “Being there with them. Like today, they had a spring concert play that was exciting for me to be there. I know when they look in the crowd and see me, they [have] joy. I enjoy just being present for anything they have. If it’s his soccer game, training, any little thing I can be there for.”

Who is Amir Wall?

“I think the most important, fun part about being a dad is just waking up knowing you have a chance to pass on your family traditions and build on your legacy,” Wall once said.

Amir just entered kindergarten and it’s too soon to tell if Amir will carry on the Wall basketball legacy. But it didn’t deter the Wizards from naming the kiddos as honorary co-captains of tonight’s Wizards-Bucks game. That’s what makes the Wizards celebration night a big deal to the franchise legends.

“I think just feeling the love, getting that appreciation,” Wall said ahead of Thursday. “And I think most for me, just seeing my kids (Ace and Amir) there. That’s what it’s all about for me. They didn’t get to see me play in the element and be here, but they was born here. And they get to see what’s it’s all about. And I think bringing my friends back, everybody, kind of like when I came back and played, when I was with the Clippers.”

These days Ace and Amir join their dad to the Prime on NBA set. And though they don’t remember his NBA days, they know him as a competitor. Even in Uno!