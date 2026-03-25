Who Are Jordan Clarkson’s Parents? Meet Mike Clarkson and Annette Tullao Davis

Jordan Clarkson made his NBA debut in 2014, having been chosen 46th overall in the second round of the draft. He launched his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, after which he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz. As a current teammate of Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart on the New York Knicks, Clarkson serves as a key rotational player for Head Coach Mike Brown. ‘The Flamethrower,’ Clarkson’s nickname, was fitting when he earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year title in 2021 during his tenure with Utah.

He is an American of Filipino descent and played for the Philippines national basketball team (also known as Gilas Pilipinas), making his debut in 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about Jordan Clarkson’s parents, their ethnic background, his relationship with his siblings, and more.

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Who Is Jordan Clarkson’s Father, Mike Clarkson?

Mike Clarkson is a long-time athlete and coach with over 30 years of experience. He also served in the United States Air Force and was heavily involved in Jordan’s childhood and basketball career. Mike split up with Jordan’s mother, Annete Tullao Davis, and later married Janie Clarkson. Nonetheless, he remained Jordan’s primary mentor and “best friend” throughout the years.

Clarkson Sr. also boxed in the welterweight division and tried out for the 1984 US Olympic team, but was not selected. Jordan has looked up to his father as an example of discipline and toughness. Jordan’s training habits translated directly into an all-around, hard-working playing style that is still evident in his game today.

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Who Is Jordan Clarkson’s Mother, Annette Tullao Davis?

Annette Tullao Davis, a Filipina American, also served in the US Air Force, where he met Mike. Her mother, Marcelina Tullao Kingsolver, is from Bacolor, Pampanga, Philippines. Jordan was young when Annette and Mike divorced. Since then, she and Jordan’s lola (grandmother) have been central figures in his childhood. They raised him in a close-knit Filipino household that influenced his values and work ethic.

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They also helped him accept his Filipino heritage and connect with his roots. Clarkson often praises his mother and grandmother as strong, hard-working women. He claims their “resilience” and “underdog” mentality influenced his own mindset and identity, allowing him to overcome difficult times with the Lakers and Cavaliers.

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What Is Jordan Clarkson’s Parents’ Ethnicity and Nationality?

Mike Clarkson is of African-American heritage and American by nationality. He raised Jordan primarily in Texas. Annette is Filipina American, with Filipino (Kapampangan) roots on her mother’s side. However, she is an American citizen through her service in the US Air Force. This makes Jordan Clarkson African-American and Filipino by ethnicity, with American nationality. However, he has been carrying a Philippine passport since he was 12, which allows him to proudly represent the Philippines in international competition. He made his FIBA debut for the Gilas Pilipinas in August 2022, scoring 27 points in a loss against Lebanon in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

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Does Jordan Clarkson Have Siblings?

Jordan has a younger brother named Bear Clarkson. He is not an athlete like his elder brother, but he’s known locally as a DJ with an active social media presence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Clarkson (@coachmclarkson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

He frequently shares family moments, DJ gigs, and recreational sports like golf rather than competitive basketball. Public records and profiles focus mainly on these two siblings, with no verified evidence of other members of the Clarkson household involved in high-level sports

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How Did Jordan Clarkson’s Parents Influence His Basketball Career?

Mike and Annette’s combined influence gave Clarkson a head start on his athletic foundation and cultural identity on the court. Mike, a former boxer and later coach, emphasised conditioning and skill development from a young age. He emphasised mental rigidity during training drills, repeatedly pushing Jordan to outwork others and maintain discipline.

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Imago Jan 7, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson (00) dribbles against LA Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mike was battling stage 4 cancer in 2014, which was a tough period for the Clarkson family. But Jordan is proud of his dad, who inspired him by his toughness, “He was fighting, I was fighting. As a family, we all fought and stuck together, so it all worked out…I know how it affects family, cancer, and all that. And you know, it’s a tough, tough thing to do.”

Annette and his Filipina grandmother instilled a relentless work ethic in Jordan, which, along with Filipino community support, shaped his fearless, attacking style. His decision to go against popular opinion and embrace playing for the Philippines is a testament to that support and a core part of who he is.