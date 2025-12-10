Who Are Julian Champagnie’s Parents? Everything to Know About Ranford Champagnie and Christina Champagnie

Julian Champagnie’s rise in the NBA across four seasons is nothing short of a fairytale. He was undrafted in 2022, and now he has become a key rotational piece for the San Antonio Spurs. The forward has established himself as a vital player in this Spurs roster, which generally revolves around Victor Wembanyama.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Champagnie provides great value to coach Mitch Johnson as the 24-year-old leads the second unit on court and is known for his three-point shooting, versatility, and defensive work rate. His journey in the NBA over the years shows his dedication to the sport, but it is also a reflection of his exceptional support system, including his parents and brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Julian Champagnie’s father, Ranford Champagnie?

Julian Champagnie was born on June 29, 2001, in Staten Island, New York, to Christina and Ranford Champagnie. He also has a twin brother, Justin, who is also an NBA star and plays for the Washington Wizards. The other sibling, Jaylen, is still young, and most of his details are private.

Sports run deep in the Champaignie household as Julian’s father, Ranford Champagnie, was a college soccer player at St. John’s and has motivated his sons to play different sports before they found their love for basketball.

Ranford was part of the historic 1996 National Championship-winning St John’s soccer team and later became a coach of the men’s soccer team at Baruch College. There, he was appointed as the men’s soccer coach on December 15, 2003, for a little over a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the NCAA, Ranford highlighted that he wanted one of his sons to take up soccer.

“When their mom put a basketball in their hands, it was like, forget about soccer,” Ranford said. “I really wanted to see one of them play soccer, but they’re 6-whatever, 6-7, 6-6. There’s rarely any soccer players like that. Plus, basketball is what they loved, so it was a no-brainer for me. Kind of disappointing, but a no-brainer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who is Julian Champagnie’s mother, Christina Champagnie?

Julian Champagnie’s mother, Christina, is a second-grade school teacher, but she holds a great passion for basketball. Christina may not have a sports background like Ranford, but the couple did their best to support their twins to flourish right from the school level.

Imago Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) reacts with San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Justin is the firstborn, whereas Julian came seven minutes later, and now, looking at both the sons flourishing and filling the stat sheets, Christina, in an interview with the NCAA, revealed her feelings. “It was, oh my goodness, I’m having twins, how am I going to manage two kids?’ Now I have so much pride. They worked really hard all along the way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Julian Champagnie’s parents’ ethnicity and nationality?

Julian Champagnie is an American basketball player of Jamaican origin, but he was born and raised in Brooklyn. He attended Bishop Laughlin Memorial High School, where he played alongside his twin brother, Justin. He proved himself right from his junior year when he averaged 15 points per game, which improved to 17.2 points per game in his senior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward committed to playing college basketball for St. John’s Red Storm, following in his father’s footsteps. He earned consecutive selections in the First-Team All-Big East and was a star player for the Red Storm. Champagnie also won the Big East Conference’s Most Improved Player in 2021.

Julian initially named himself in the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility, but later withdrew his name. He eventually appeared in the 2022 NBA draft and went undrafted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Julian Champagnie’s relationship with his parents

Julian Champagnie’s parents, Ranford and Christina, have been extremely supportive of their son’s passion for basketball. They used to travel six hours from Brooklyn to Pittsburgh when Justin Champagnie was playing for the Pittsburgh Panthers and was also topping the scoring charts in the ACC. This is a small anecdote of love and support that the Champagnie parents showed for both their sons during their college days.

They also invested a lot of time and energy in consuming as much basketball as possible to help their sons improve different aspects of their game. There was a lot of chaos in the Champagnie household when both their sons were on TV, as they had to switch channels to and fro to capture everything.

Overall, Ranford and Christina’s love, affection, and support have deeply affected Julian Champagnie’s career as the forward will look to break more boundaries in the upcoming years as he continues to flourish with a vibrant Spurs roster.