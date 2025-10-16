Who Are Keegan Murray’s Siblings? Everything You Need to Know About Sacramento Kings Forward Star’s Brothers

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray has locked in a five-year, $140 million rookie extension, keeping him in Sacramento through the 2030–31 season. The No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has cemented himself as a key two-way wing for the Kings. While many know his basketball roots trace back to his father, a former hooper himself, did you know that he is not the only family member in the Murray household with whom Keegan might be dribbling in the backyard?

Let’s take a closer look at Sacramento’s next big bet and get to know about his siblings.

How many siblings does Keegan Murray have?

Keegan Murray’s story begins in Cedar Rapids, where he was born on August 19, 2000, to Kenyon and Michelle Murray. It was his father who passed down the basketball fever. Back in his high school days at Creek Central in Michigan, Kenyon ruled the court, earning the title of Michigan Mr. Basketball in 1992 after piling up an impressive 1,448 career points.

That same year, he shared the floor with the nation’s best in the McDonald’s All-American Game before taking his talents to the University of Iowa, where he became one of their all-time great defenders and a reliable starter in 95 games.

Meanwhile, his mother, Michelle, has built her own legacy off the court, working for several years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Murrays are as close-knit as they come. Keegan grew up alongside his three siblings: his identical twin brother Kris, older brother Demetrius Harper, and younger sister Mckenna. Kris and Keegan don’t just share the same face card; they share the same fire for the game.

Who is Keegan Murray’s twin brother, Kris?

Kris and Keegan Murray have been side by side since day one. Both standing tall at 6’8″, Kris mirrors Keegan physically, but their basketball journeys have taken different routes. While Keegan became the Sacramento Kings’ rising star, Kris carved out his own path with the Portland Trail Blazers. The brothers have more or less followed the same trajectory in terms of their careers.

After high school, both received just one Division I offer from their hometown Iowa Hawkeyes. They accepted, following a prep year at DME Sports Academy in Florida to sharpen their skills. At Iowa, Keegan broke out first, earning All-Big Ten honors before heading to the NBA in 2022.

Kris, meanwhile, took the longer route, developing steadily from a bench player as a freshman to a reliable contributor as a sophomore and finally, a breakout star in his junior season, enough to propel him into the 2023 NBA Draft.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray flexes while posing for a photo with his twin brother Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during Hawkeyes men's basketball media day, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Since then, Kris has quietly built a solid foundation in Portland. In his first two NBA seasons, he’s played 131 games, averaging 5.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and just over 18 minutes a night.

His 2023–24 rookie campaign saw him put up 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 62 games, and though his scoring dipped slightly in 2024–25, his shooting touch and defensive energy have remained steady. But don’t for a second think the brothers share the same skill set or live in each other’s shadows; they’re quite different from one another.

“We’ve both naturally just been good shooters, playing a lot of 1-on-1 in the driveway growing up,” Kris told NBC Sports California. “I feel like there are subtle differences in our game. Obviously, I’m a lefty, he’s a righty. I prefer going left, making my moves going left. There are subtle differences, but I think playmaking and dominant hand are the biggest things.”

He added, “I feel like I’m a little bit more of a playmaker than he is. I’ve always been comfortable with the ball in my hands, making the right play and the right reads.” Those differences are exactly what make the Murray twins so fascinating. And that’s why, when they finally faced off against each other in the NBA, it was headline-worthy.

It was in 2023 when the Murray twins finally went head-to-head, each representing their respective teams. “This can be weird because we’ve never been on opposite sidelines before,” Keegan said in an interview with Andscape. “But it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Having a twin brother be in the NBA, too, it will be fun.”

Kris echoed that sentiment, adding, “Yeah, it will be cool playing against him… My parents will be excited for it, definitely. They’ll probably shed some tears.”

And when it was all said and done, who got the bragging rights at the family dinner table? Keegan Murray, of course. Even now, on separate teams, their connection hasn’t wavered.

“We FaceTimed every day,” Keegan shared. “Whether we’re talking about basketball or not, I’ve told him a lot of stuff about the NBA, what I’ve had to go through and stuff like that.” Two brothers, but one dream to prove themselves.

Who are the other siblings of Keegan Murray?

Keegan Murray’s younger sister, McKenna Murray, may not be in the NBA spotlight like her twin brothers, but basketball clearly runs in her veins. She played for the Prairie Hawks during her school years and graduated last year.

McKenna even proudly shared her family’s bond on social media, posting a picture of the entire Murray clan rocking Kings caps when Keegan was drafted. Beyond that, McKenna keeps a low profile.

Their older brother, Demetrius Harper, has carved out a different path but is equally impressive in his own right. He is not related by blood and was adopted into the family. “His mom had him when she was 16, and he came into our home going into his senior year,” Kenyon explained.

“He is our son, and we’re so proud of him. He just got his master’s degree. He was a pain in the a– to his teachers and coaches, and now he’s a teacher and a coach himself.”

Demetrius was a football standout at Prairie High School, where Keegan and Kris also attended, and later played at Coe College. Unfortunately, no further public information is available.

The Murray siblings each bring their own unique talents and paths, from basketball courts to classrooms, shaping a close-knit family that thrives on support, ambition, and love.