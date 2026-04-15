Who Are Keldon Johnson’s Parents? All About San Antonio Spurs Star’s Family

The San Antonio Spurs, under head coach Mitch Johnson, have established themselves as one of the most free-flowing teams in the NBA. With the regular season over, the Spurs are among the primary contenders for the Championship. While people talk about Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De’Aaron Fox in this Spurs roster, another player who silently goes about doing his job is Keldon Johnson.

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Known for his versatility and athleticism, Keldon Johnson is also the quiet glue that holds the locker room together- a reflection of the values instilled in him since childhood. Yet, with so many superstars commanding the spotlight, his contributions often go unnoticed. Let’s take a closer look at the family behind the man and the roots of who he is.

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Who Is Keldon Johnson’s Father, Chris Johnson?

Born October 11, 1999, in Chesterfield, Virginia, Keldon Wilder Johnson is the second-youngest of four children to Rochelle Johnson and Chris Johnson. While there’s not much information about his father, Chris Johnson, we do know he’s been extremely supportive of the Spurs’ star.

He revealed that his father choked up a bit upon hearing that Johnson will represent Team USA in the 2020 Summer Olympics, where they won the gold medal.

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This emotion of his signifies what it means to the Johnson household that their son got to represent the country in the Olympics. Also, most of his family and friends have served the US Army, so it was a moment of pride for Keldon to also do the same, just in a different field.

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Who Is Keldon Johnson’s Mother, Rochelle Johnson?

Just like his father, Keldon’s mother was in tears when he announced he would represent Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics. So she is as supportive of Keldon’s journey in the NBA as his father is.

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Both his parents have maintained a private life despite their son being such a big star. So there’s not enough credible information about her background and the impact she’s had on the Spurs’ star throughout his journey.

What is Keldon Johnson’s Parents’ background and Ethnicity?

Born and raised in Virginia, Keldon’s parents, Chris and Rochelle Johnson, are American. However, in terms of ethnicity, they are African American.

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Does Keldon Johnson Have Siblings?

Keldon was the second-youngest of four children to Rochelle Johnson and Chris Johnson. He grew up in a family with three siblings: two brothers, Kyle and Kaleb and a younger sister, Kristyn Johnson.

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Imago Image via Instagram

His elder brother Kyle is an aircraft mechanic in Washington State. In contrast, his sister Kristyn is a juvenile diabetic. Hence, Keldon spends a lot of time on Juvenile Diabetes Awareness Programs whenever he has time for basketball, as a Spurs star.

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However, his other brother, Kaleb Johnson, is also a basketball player. He was an undrafted player in the 2019 NBA Draft and currently plays in the G League for the Valley Suns. He was drafted as the round-two 34th overall pick of the Spurs in the 2021 G League Draft, along with Jonathan Kasibabu & Anthony Mathis.

He has appeared in 28 games this season for the Valley Suns, averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. So Keldon definitely drew a lot from his elder brother, Kaleb, during his formative years.

Kaleb attended Carlisle School before committing to Georgetown University, where he represented the Hoyas from 2015 to 2019. He went on to play 124 games for them, averaging 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game across four seasons.

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While he was never really a big prospect in school or college, he never made it to the NBA. But just because he had those experiences, Keldon could transform into a well-known NBA star, so his impact on his career is unquestionable.

Carrying his family values and ethics before anything, the small forward continues to give his all whenever he gets an opportunity for the Spurs. While the roster is packed with several youngsters, someone like Keldon brings experience and maturity to the team and the locker room.

If the Spurs intend to win the Championship this season, they will need Keldon to be at his absolute best in the playoffs, as his efforts off the bench could make or break crucial games.