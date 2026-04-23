Who Are Kevin Durant’s Parents? Meet Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt

Kevin Durant’s story doesn’t begin under arena lights, but in quieter moments shaped by absence, sacrifice, and belief at home. Raised by a mother who carried more than her share and by a family that refused to let hardship define them, he never saw his path as just about basketball. Long before the scoring titles and MVP chants, it was built on persistence, love, and a quiet kind of strength that shaped everything that followed.

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Who are Kevin Durant’s parents?

Kevin Durant was born to Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt in Washington, D.C. His parents’ story wasn’t simple, but it shaped his mindset and drive. Wanda raised Kevin and his brother, Tony, largely on her own initially. She worked tirelessly, balancing jobs while keeping her children focused on discipline. Wayne Pratt wasn’t present during Kevin’s early childhood, leaving Wanda with responsibility.

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However, he reentered Kevin’s life when Kevin reached his early teenage years. That return helped rebuild the father-son connection, which later influenced Kevin’s growth. Kevin also has two other siblings, Rayvonne and Brianna, completing a close-knit family. Wanda later became a motivational speaker, sharing her journey with audiences nationwide. She also leads community work through foundations supporting underprivileged families and children. Wayne Pratt has led a quieter public life but has remained supportive of Kevin’s career. Together, the parents contributed differently yet meaningfully to Kevin’s path forward.

Where did Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt meet?

Wanda Durant and Wayne Pratt’s story began long before Kevin entered the spotlight. They met in Washington, D.C., in their early years while navigating the challenges of early adulthood. Details about their first meeting remain private, reflecting how they’ve guarded personal history.

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Their relationship developed during a time when both were still figuring out life directions. Soon after, they started a family, welcoming children while facing financial struggles together. However, their relationship didn’t last, and Wayne left when Kevin was still an infant.

That separation changed everything, placing responsibility squarely on Wanda’s shoulders daily. She raised Kevin and Tony through difficult years, often unsure about financial stability. Despite hardship, she created structure, encouraging sports and education as positive outlets. Years later, Wayne returned when Kevin was around thirteen years old.

That moment marked a turning point, allowing the father and son to gradually reconnect. Wayne began traveling with Kevin to basketball tournaments, actively supporting his growing passion. While their romantic relationship didn’t continue, both parents remained connected through their children. Their story isn’t about a perfect partnership, but about growth and second chances.

What ethnicity are Kevin Durant’s parents?

Kevin Durant’s parents are both African-American, rooted in a longstanding cultural and historical identity. Their ethnicity reflects generations shaped by resilience, community strength, and shared experiences. Wanda Durant’s upbringing influenced her strong values, especially around discipline and perseverance. She passed those lessons directly to her children through everyday actions and expectations. Wayne Pratt shares the same African-American heritage, which contributes to Kevin’s broader identity.

Growing up in Maryland, Kevin experienced a strong connection to Black community culture. Local basketball circuits became spaces where identity and talent blended naturally together. His parents’ background shaped how he saw challenges, pushing him toward consistency.

African-American culture has long influenced basketball, and Kevin’s story reflects that legacy. He carries that identity quietly, letting his performance speak louder than explanations. Their ethnicity remains an important layer, even if not constantly discussed publicly.

Kevin Durant’s relationship with his parents

Kevin Durant’s relationship with his parents reflects growth, forgiveness, and deep mutual respect. His bond with Wanda remains especially strong, often highlighted in public emotional moments. He famously called her the “real MVP,” recognizing her sacrifices during his upbringing.

Their connection goes beyond basketball, rooted in gratitude for the struggles they endured together. With Wayne Pratt, the relationship required rebuilding, but eventually found steady ground.

Wayne’s return during Kevin’s teenage years helped shape his development moving forward. Both parents influenced Kevin differently, yet their impact remains clearly visible today. Their relationship is not perfect, but something has been rebuilt over time. It reflects effort, understanding, and the willingness to move forward together.