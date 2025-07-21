Who Are Liam McNeeley’s Parents? Meet Mother Ashley Elsey and Father Matthew McNeeley

“I’m living the dream.” This is what Charlotte Hornets rookie Liam McNeeley had to say about his start to life in the NBA. The 19-year-old forward was the 29th pick in this season’s draft and is considered by many a bargain. During his lone season with the Huskies, McNeeley not only led the team in scoring but was also second in rebounding, earning him the 2024-25 Big East Freshman of the Year honors.

Now, the forward is hungry to prove his worth in the NBA. Although McNeeley did not expect to drop down this much in the first round, he’s right at home with the Hornets. However, as the young forward starts his journey in the league, not many Hornets supporters know their newest addition that well, especially about his parents and background. So, don’t you wanna know more about the newest kid on the block?

Who is Liam McNeeley’s mother, Ashley Elsey?

There’s no doubt that Liam McNeeley impressed many scouts as an elite 3-and-D wing. As a result of this, the Charlotte Hornets picked him up in the first round. However, have you ever wondered where he gets his basketball genes from? For McNeeley, basketball isn’t just a part of his life. It’s more than that. His entire family, starting all the way from his great-grandfather, has been hoopers. So, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that basketball runs in the forward’s veins.

In fact, his mother, Ashley Elsey, was a Division I hooper back in her days suiting up for the Rice Owls from 1994-96. Born and raised in Richardson, Texas, Liam McNeeley’s early days on the court were every much influenced by his parents, Matthew McNeeley and Ashley Elsey. “Basketball has always been a part of my life and part of my family’s life. We’ve always been around it, and one of those things we 100% know,” Liam told Draft Digest.

However, unlike Liam, basketball wasn’t her mother’s priority until high school, after which she eventually landed at Rice with a scholarship. However, after a successful stint with the Rice Owls, Ashley decided to switch to consulting, something which she has been doing for the longest now. Liam’s mother owns her own consulting agency called ‘Minerva Consulting.’ But that hasn’t stopped her from being invested in her son’s hoop career.

Ashley has hugely helped Liam develop as a player and describes her son as someone who can find a million ways to score buckets. In fact, despite her family being drenched in basketball history, she claims that Liam is the best hooper to come out of their household. However, she isn’t the only parent who’s rooting for Liam to achieve the heights that no one in their family has achieved; his father has had an equally important role to play.

Who is Liam McNeeley’s father, Matthew McNeeley?

Just like his mother, Liam McNeeley has learned a few tips and tricks from his father, Matthew McNeeley, as well. While growing up in Richardson, Liam’s father played an important role in helping the Hornets forward develop as a young player. When the 6-foot-7 forward started his journey at J.J. Pearce High School, it was his father who helped Liam navigate through high school basketball. However, Matthew, unlike Liam’s mother, doesn’t have Division I experience under his belt.

But that doesn’t take away from the fact that he helped his son turn into the player we see right now on the court. That’s why Liam shares a close-knit relationship with his dad, just like the one he shares with his mother. So, it’s safe to say that both Matthew and Ashley will be rooting for their son from the stands, as he hopes to make his NBA debut later this year. However, before that, don’t you want to know about Liam McNeeley’s roots and ethnicity?

What is Liam McNeeley’s parents’ ethnicity?

As we’ve mentioned, Charlotte Hornets’ latest weapon comes from a family with a long basketball heritage. Liam’s born and brought up in Richardson, Texas, just like his parents, Matthew and Ashley, both of whom are American citizens. The Hornets forward is of White/Caucasian ethnicity and is proud of his heritage. In fact, his parents are even prouder of him being the first hooper from their family to play in the NBA.

This is why, when his name was called during the draft night, he and his parents couldn’t help but get a little emotional. Liam McNeeley and his family shed tears of joy after the UConn Huskies star was selected 29th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. Although it is a dream come true for Liam and his family, this is just the beginning of his journey in the basketball world, as we hope he’s able to achieve greater heights with the Hornets.