Who are Luka Doncic’s Most Trusted Teammates This Year in EuroBasket for Slovenia?

With Luka Dončić, Prepelic, Nikolić, Hrovat, Cerknavič, and Križnar, Slovenia looks poised for another deep tournament run. The absence of key frontcourt players like Vlatko Čančar and Josh Nebo, blocked by their Italian club Olimpia Milan, forced last-minute adjustments and tested the team’s depth. Coach Aleksander Sekulić had to reconfigure his rotation, promoting veteran center Alen Omić and relying more heavily on versatile wings.

Slovenia’s success at EuroBasket 2025 will hinge on the synergy between superstar Luka Dončić and his supporting cast. Below is a detailed look at the best players on the Slovenian roster, their past achievements, and more.

Best players in Slovenian roster at EuroBasket 2025

Beyond Dončić’s superstar presence, Klemen Prepelic stands as Slovenia’s most crucial secondary weapon. The veteran guard provides elite perimeter shooting and clutch scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game (EuroBasket 2017), including 18 points in the semifinal against Spain. That helped Slovenia win the gold medal.. His experience makes him Dončić’s preferred outlet when defenses collapse into the paint.

Aleksej Nikolić operates as the squad’s defensive anchor and secondary playmaker, averaging 5.8 assists in qualifiers. Gregor Hrovat adds versatile wing defense and isolation scoring, dropping 22 points against France while guarding multiple positions.

The frontcourt features two essential specialists: Miha Cerknavič spaces the floor as a 45% three-point shooter, while Urban Križnar protects the rim and controls the glass. Their complementary skills create balance, ensuring Slovenia isn’t overly reliant on Dončić’s creation every trip down the court.

Past achievements of best players

This roster’s core has celebrated together before, creating invaluable chemistry. Prepelic and Nikolić both earned gold medals during Slovenia’s magical 2017 EuroBasket run, with the former averaging 12.4 points including 18 in the semifinal against Spain.

Hrovat brings individual accolades as a former Slovenian League MVP, demonstrating he can carry offensive loads when necessary. Križnar’s selection to the Adriatic League All-Defensive Team showcases his value as a paint protector, averaging 1.7 blocks per game. Even younger players like Cerknavič have shined internationally, earning All-League honors and leading in three-point percentage.

These achievements create a hierarchy of proven performers around Luka Dončić. When Slovenia needs a critical stop, they look to Križnar’s shot-blocking. When they need a momentum-shifting three, Prepelic and Cerknavič get the call.

Luka Doncic’s records for Slovenia

Luka’s numbers for Slovenia are the clearest reason he is the team’s core with career averages around 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists across 41 senior appearances. His efficiency rating of 26.5 demonstrates unparalleled all-around impact. He owns single game landmarks including a major Olympic outburst and multiple triple doubles that rewrote tournament books.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Argentina v Slovenia – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 26, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia

Dončić owns Slovenia’s scoring record with 48 points against Argentina at the 2021 Olympics. Nearly breaking the Olympic single-game scoring record. That same game produced a staggering 49 efficiency rating. A demonstration of all-around dominance against reputable competition.

His triple-double against Lithuania during the 2021 Olympic Qualifiers clinched Slovenia’s first-ever Olympic appearance. He followed this with another triple-double against France at the Tokyo Games, becoming only the third player in Olympic history to achieve this feat. These moments have transformed Slovenia from basketball afterthoughts to legitimate medal contenders.