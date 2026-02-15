Who are Luka Doncic’s Parents? Meet Sasa Doncic and Mirjam Poterbin

When Luka Doncic was nine years old, his father, Sasa Doncic, brought him to Marko Milic’s basketball camp. Milic, who then played for Real Madrid, told his father that his camp was for kids of 14-15 years of age, Sasa told him to figure it out. The legend of kid Doncic playing among grown men started at a very early age. Thanks to his father, he is domination the NBA and enjoying the superstardom of the face of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic’s parents, his father Sasa and his mother Mirjam Poterbin, played a big part in his growth. Despite their separation when Doncic was still a kid, Sasa and Mirjam made sure that their son remained their focus. Now that he is at the top of his career, let’s have a look at the lives of two people who played two most pivotal roles in helping Doncic achieve his biggest dream.

Who are Luka Dončić’s parents?

Imago Credit: Instagram- Mirjam Poterbin

Before Doncic had the spotlight on him, his mother was herself a big name in her country. Mirjam was enjoying being in the spotlight as the host of Slovenia version of Wheel of Fortune. She was also heavily involved in modeling and did professional dancing and even competed in Miss Slovenia in 1993. In the latter part of her career, Mirjam opened a salon to make a living. As Doncic was living with her, running her own salon gave her more flexibility to look after her son.

“I was lucky to have my own salon, that I could order clients only while Luka was in kindergarten or at school, but otherwise we spent all the time together,” Mirjam said in 2020.

During his playing years, Sasa Doncic played for several clubs in Slovenia during the stretch of his career that spanned from 1993 to 2010. For a shorter stint, her also played for clubs in Serbia and France. Sasa won two Slovenian League championships during his playing years. He has represented Slovenia in EuroBasket and FIBA tournaments. Since his retirement in 2010, he has taken up coaching jobs in his country. In 2024, Sasa was named the director of sport of the Slovenian Basketball Federation.

After separating from Doncic’s mother, his father fell in love with Nikolina Dragicevic. The couple now share a daughter named Tijana, who is also a gymnast in her school.

How did Sasa Doncic and Mirjam Poterbin meet?

Doncic parents filed for divorce in 2008, when Doncic was just nine years old. There is no public information about how, when and where they met. Sasa was a professional basketball player, and Mirjam was a model when they met each other. Mirjam participated in Miss Slovenia in 1993, so that former couple got married after 1993.

What ethnicity are Luka Dončić’s parents?

Doncic’s mom comes from Slovenian heritage, while his father, Sasa, comes from a mix of Slovenian and Serbian heritage. Doncic’s father was born in Sempeter pri Gorici, Yugoslavia, which is part of the modern day Slovenia. To this current day, Sasa’s mother and sister live in Serbia. As a matter of fact, the father-son duo are also die-hard supporters of Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade. They continue to watch the matches when they can.

Luka Dončić’s relationship with his parents

Imago Credit: Instagram- sasa.doncic

When the Dallas Mavericks got Luka Doncic in the 2018 NBA draft, Doncic mother was right beside him. However, playing for the Mavs meant that Doncic would have to be in the United States, away from his family. Mirjam finally made the decision to move to the US to be around her son, and make his transition easy.

Despite continental distance between Slovenia and the USA, and their separation, raising Doncic remained the prime focus of his parents. They quickly recognized their son’s love for basketball. According to the Los Angeles Lakers star’s mother, even on special occasions like his birthdays, Doncic wanted gifts related to basketball.

“Since day one, [when] Luka started to walk he was crazy about basketball,” she said.

His parents continue you cherish watching their son play at the highest level. It’s easy to find Sasa in the stands with a serious face while his son obliterates his opponents. But this is nothing new to the Lakers star’s dad , who is now accustomed to watching his son play in different countries.

“From Madrid, he went to Dallas, so you don’t get to see your child every day or even every week,” he told D Magazine. “So as a parent, you appreciate these moments even more. So any moment I can spend with him—literally everywhere I can—means the world to me.”

Doncic’s mother had been his manager since he was at Real Madrid. In 2022, their relationship took a big hit when Doncic took her to court over legal conflict regarding “LUKA DONCIC 7” trademark. They quietly found a way to resolve the dispute internally. Doncic still shares an amicable relationship with his mother. She continues to attend his games, rocking his Lakers jersey. As for his father, Sasa Doncic continues to support his son, and the love for the game keeps their connection strong.