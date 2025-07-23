Who Are Malcolm Brogdon’s Parents? Meet His Father Mitchell Brogdon and Mother Dr. Jann Adams

Malcolm Brogdon might be known to NBA fans as a steady, intelligent, and efficient point guard. The 2017 Rookie of the Year, 2023 Sixth Man of the Year, and a consistent performer from the free-throw line and beyond the arc. But the roots of his character stretch far deeper than basketball. His impact off the court is just as powerful. From childhood, Brogdon was raised with a sense of purpose, identity, and service values instilled in him by his remarkable parents, Mitchell Gino Brogdon and Dr. Jann Adams.

Named after Malcolm X, Brogdon has always had a deep understanding of his role in society. His upbringing wasn’t accidental…it was intentional. At the height of their careers, Malcolm’s parents boldly moved their family from a middle-class neighborhood into inner-city Atlanta. Aiming to raise children who understood the complexities of the world around them. That decision and early international experiences in Ghana and Malawi opened Malcolm’s eyes to inequality, social justice, and global responsibility. The wisdom and principles passed down by his parents continue to shape who he is today—on and off the court.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Malcolm Brogdon’s Father?

Malcolm Brogdon’s father is Mitchell Gino Brogdon, a respected lawyer and mediator based in Atlanta, Georgia. With a calm demeanor and thoughtful approach to conflict resolution, Mitchell brought more than just legal insight to the Brogdon household; he brought vision.

AD

Mitchell played a critical role in shaping Malcolm’s understanding of the world. One of Mitchell’s most defining decisions as a father was moving the family into inner-city Atlanta. It wasn’t about convenience or prestige but about exposure and empathy. “It was a conscious decision on their part to make sure we grew up with an understanding of what other people had to go through,” Malcolm said.

Mitchell also took young Malcolm to Ghana when he was just 10 years old. There, father and son worked in daycare and maternity facilities. This experience forever changed Malcolm and planted the seeds of his humanitarian focus, especially his commitment to global access to clean water and education. The lessons Mitchell passed on weren’t abstract; they were lived and now ripple out through Malcolm’s work with the Brogdon Family Foundation.

Who is Malcolm Brogdon’s Mother?

Malcolm’s mother, Dr. Jann Adams, is the Associate Vice President at Morehouse College. A historically Black all-male institution with a legacy of developing some of the nation’s greatest civil rights and social justice leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr.. Their alma mater and neighborhood became part of Malcolm’s own daily experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A dedicated scholar and psychologist, Dr. Adams is more than just an academic…she’s a social advocate. As a follower of Malcolm X, she named her son after the activist and raised him with the same unwavering belief in justice, equity, and dignity. When Malcolm was subjected to racial discrimination in a private school as a child, Dr. Adams didn’t hesitate. She pulled him out, not allowing her son to internalize racism or feel diminished. She taught him self-respect and resistance.

Her influence goes beyond her children. Dr. Adams helped spearhead a social justice and HBCU tour for underserved high school students through the Brogdon Family Foundation. Connecting them with institutions that reflect their history and potential. “Malcolm basically grew up at Morehouse,” she once said. “He literally grew up in Dansby Hall in Morehouse College.” Her leadership and foresight shaped Malcolm into the person he is, and pushes him to strive for more as an athlete.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is Malcolm Brogdon’s Ethnicity?

Malcolm Brogdon is African-American and holds American nationality. His parents, Mitchell Gino Brogdon and Dr. Jann Adams, are African-American and resided in Georgia before their divorce. The Brogdons belong to a family line deeply rooted in civil rights, education, and service. Dating back to Malcolm’s great-grandfather, Eugene Avery Adams Sr., a pastor and early civil rights advocate, and his grandfather, John Hurst Adams, who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

While it’s impossible not to appreciate Malcolm Brogdon beyond the stat lines, knowing his background makes you respect him even more. His poise isn’t just basketball IQ; it’s lived experience. It’s the product of a powerful upbringing by two parents who didn’t just raise an NBA player…they raised a leader. When Malcolm Brogdon steps on the court, you’re not just watching a basketball player. But the legacy of generations of educators, pastors, activists, and truth-tellers.