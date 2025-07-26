Who Are Malika Andrews’ Parents? All About the ESPN Reporter’s Family Background

Malika Andrews didn’t just become ESPN’s NBA darling by accident – she was practically engineered for it in an Oakland household where basketball obsession collided with natural storytelling talent. While most kids got bedtime stories, the Andrews household ran full NBA film sessions – because nothing says “goodnight” like breaking down pick-and-roll defense.

Turns out raising a broadcast phenom requires a village – or in Malika’s case, an art-teaching mom who moonlights as a gallery artist, a personal trainer dad who turned Warriors fandom into a PhD-level curriculum, and a little sister who somehow turned the same upbringing into her own ESPN career. The real miracle? That this family produced two media professionals without either sibling rebelling to become, say, competitive cheese sculptors.

Who is Malika Andrews’ mother, Caren? What does she do?

Let’s get one thing straight – while Malika’s breaking down NBA plays on ESPN, her mom, Caren Andrew, has been busy making actual art look easy. This isn’t some suburban soccer mom situation – we’re talking about a woman who juggles teaching snot-nosed kids how to fingerpaint by day while showing her own work at legit Bay Area galleries by night. With degrees from UCLA and Lesley University, she’s basically the Marie Curie of arts education – if Curie also ran her own studio and somehow found time to raise two ESPN stars.

The real kicker? She makes it all look effortless. While the rest of us struggle to keep a houseplant alive, Caren’s out here building an art career, molding young minds, and maintaining an Instagram feed that puts most galleries to shame. While Caren was busy proving you can indeed have it all, Malika’s father took a different approach – weaponizing family time into a broadcasting bootcamp.

Who is Malika Andrews’ father, Mike?

She described them as the “best parents in the world,” saying, “They did all they could to help me. There’s no bigger support system.” And when it comes to Mike Andrews, that support system came with a basketball-shaped playbook.

Meet Mike Andrews – the man who turned family game night into a sports journalism training camp. This Oakland personal trainer didn’t just raise basketball fans – he engineered two media professionals through what we can only assume was a carefully calculated diet of Golden State Warriors games and autographed memorabilia. While other dads were coaching Little League, Mike was running advanced seminars on NBA analysis at the dinner table.

The crazy part? He pulled this off while navigating an interfaith marriage and somehow avoided creating basketball-hating rebels. Now he gets to enjoy his masterpiece – two daughters at ESPN who still call him for takes. The man’s basically the Phil Jackson of parenting, except his triangle offense involved actual family triangles. ESPN should put him on payroll just for the scouting reports alone.

Who is Malika Andrews’ sister?

While Malika became the face of NBA Today, younger sister Kendra was quietly perfecting her reporter’s notebook at Gonzaga before joining ESPN in 2022. Because apparently, the Andrews household had a two-for-one deal on media talent—one daughter gets the studio, the other gets the sideline.

Their careers read like Mike’s masterplan: Two Oakland girls weaned on Warriors games, one now breaking news about her hometown team while the other hosts the league’s flagship show. The best part? Their effortless on-air chemistry isn’t some producer’s idea—it’s decades of shared car rides to Oracle Arena finally going public. ESPN’s sitting on gold with these two; that “Andrews Sisters Podcast” isn’t just a joke—it’s destiny.

After years of Mike preaching Warriors basketball at the dinner table, the NBA world now gets the full sermon—with twice the insight and 100% more sibling banter.

What started as a family bonding over basketball in Oakland has blossomed into a full-scale media takeover, with Malika leading ESPN’s NBA coverage while Kendra delivers insider Warriors reporting. The only question left is when ESPN will give them their own family reality show—because at this point, we’re all just invested in the Andrews cinematic universe.