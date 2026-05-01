Who Are Naz Reid’s Parents? All You Need to Know About Timberwolves Star’s Family

Naz Reid has become one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA. He won the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year award and is known for his unique “Big Jelly” style and smooth scoring. While fans in Minnesota love his talent, his success comes from a strong upbringing in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Growing up in a hardworking coastal city, Naz learned that everything has to be earned.

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His journey from an undrafted rookie to signing a massive 5-year, $125 million contract extension in 2025 demonstrates his remarkable growth. This success is a result of the values his parents taught him. Behind the dunks and the wins is a family that has supported him from the start.

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Who is Naz Reid’s father?

Naz Reid’s father was a big influence on his athletic life. Before Naz was a basketball star, his dad was a semi-pro football player. Having a father who played sports helped Naz understand the discipline and mental toughness needed to be a pro. His father first introduced him to football, and Naz even played quarterback for 7 years before choosing basketball.

Imago Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dribbles as New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After his sports days, his father began working in construction. Watching his father work hard in a physically demanding job taught Naz about the importance of a strong work ethic. His father’s move from the football field to building things showed Naz that you have to keep working hard even when your sports career changes.

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Who is Naz Reid’s mother?

Naz’s mother is Anashia Reid Smith. She has been the emotional rock for Naz throughout his life. Anashia worked as a nurse and later became a public policy professional. She spent many years caring for others, including working as a child care provider. Her focus on helping people and her career drive showed Naz how important it is to be a leader in the community.

She made sure Naz stayed focused on his education as he became a star athlete. She helped him balance his time between high school sports and his studies. Her support is one of the main reasons Naz was able to stay on the right path and reach the NBA.

What are Naz Reid’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Naz Reid’s parents are African American. The family has deep roots in the United States, specifically in the East Coast area of New Jersey. Their heritage is built on the values of the local community: toughness, loyalty, and hard work.

Growing up in an African American home in Asbury Park, Naz was taught that family comes first. His parents told him that basketball was a way to help his family and give back to his hometown. This is why Naz often returns to his neighborhood to host basketball camps and help young kids pursue their dreams.

Does Naz Reid have siblings?

Naz is the only son in his family, but he grew up with two sisters. He was the middle child and shared a very close bond with them. His siblings are Toraya and Jakahya.

Toraya was his older sister and often served as a second parent to him. She was very protective and played softball when she was younger. Sadly, the family dealt with a terrible tragedy in September 2025 when Toraya was killed in New Jersey.

This was a very difficult time for the whole family because they were so close. His younger sister, Jakahya, remains a very important part of his support system as he continues his career.

How did Naz Reid’s parents influence his basketball career?

The way Naz plays on the court today is a direct result of how he was raised. Because his dad was an athlete and worked in construction, Naz treats every practice like a job. He doesn’t take his success for granted because he saw how hard his parents worked to give him a good life.

His mother’s focus on stability helped him handle the pressure of being a top recruit in high school and college. Together, they taught him that basketball was a way to support those he loves. This “family-first” mindset is why he worked so hard to earn a spot on the team after going undrafted in 2019. He wanted to give back to his parents for everything they did for him.

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Naz Reid’s story is a great example of how a supportive family can help a player reach the top. With a father who taught him about grit and a mother who provided emotional guidance, Naz was ready for the long road to the NBA. Even though his family has faced some hard times recently, the values of hard work and resilience he learned at home continue to drive his success.