Who Are Neemias Queta’s Parents? Meet His Father Djaneuba & Mother Mica Queta

There’s been a familiar moment in Celtics games lately: Neemias Queta checks in, and suddenly the energy shifts. Back on March 29 against Charlotte, he dropped 17 points, eight rebounds, a block, and a steal in just 29 minutes off the bench as Boston cruised to a 114-99 win. He may not be the headline star in Jayson Tatum’s world, but Queta has quietly become a force around the rim.

And that’s what makes his rise even more remarkable. His story didn’t begin in an NBA gym. It began in a small apartment in Portugal, where his parents, refugees from war, worked relentlessly for hours to help raise the first Portuguese player ever to reach the NBA.

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Who is Neemias Queta’s father, Djaneuba Queta?

Djaneuba Queta. That name should mean something to Celtics fans. He and his wife, Mica, fled Guinea-Bissau during the civil war that tore the country apart in the late ’90s. First Cape Verde. Then Portugal. Just trying to stay alive. For most of Neemias’s childhood, Djaneuba worked construction jobs overseas. Gone for months at a time. So yeah, the kid was mostly raised by his mom.

But don’t get it twisted, that wasn’t abandonment. That was a sacrifice. Dad was out there grinding, so the family could eat. Then came 2024. Djaneuba passed away at age 59. Here’s the brutal part: it happened just one day before his son helped the Celtics win the NBA championship against Dallas. One day. Neemias played with that weight on his shoulders. And he didn’t crumble. That toughness? That came from his father, even when his father wasn’t in the room.

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Who is Neemias Queta’s mother, Mica Queta?

Let me tell you about Mica Queta. This woman woke up at 4 a.m. Every single day. Worked as a cook. Came home tired. Did it again the next morning. Neemias once told ESPN, “She worked hard to create a life for us in Europe. That’s all the motivation I’ve ever needed.” Yes, it’s a quote you feel.

She raised him in a two-bedroom apartment in Vale da Amoreira, a working-class neighborhood in Moita, right across the river from Lisbon. Small kitchen. Thin walls. But full of heart. Mica wasn’t a basketball person. Didn’t know a pick-and-roll from a picket fence. But she never once told him to stop. She made sure he got to practice. Made sure there was food on the table. Held everything together while Dad was away.

And if you watch Queta play? Every hard foul is an extra rebound. Thus, every time he stays on the floor when a normal person would quit? That’s Mica. That’s her toughness running through his veins.

What are Neemias Queta’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

His parents, Mica and Djaneuba, are both Bissau-Guinean. That means they’re from Guinea-Bissau, a tiny West African country you might need to Google. Neemias was born in Lisbon in 1999. So he’s Portuguese by nationality. But his blood? That’s West African. He grew up in Vale da Amoreira, a neighborhood packed with immigrants from Angola, Cape Verde, and Guinea-Bissau. He learned early what it felt like to be different.

Portugal is over 90% native Portuguese. Darker skin? African background? You stand out. He’s talked about it before. Said, “Growing up as an immigrant kid in a predominantly white country… it’s different. But I just tried to be the best version of myself.” That’s not fake humility. That’s real. He’s never even been to Guinea-Bissau. But he’s said he wants to take his mom back someday. To see where her family came from. That hits different.

Does Neemias Queta have siblings?

Yep. And here’s the crazy part: one of his siblings is the whole reason he plays basketball. He’s got an older sister. Name’s been reported as Rute. When Neemias was 10, she got invited to a tryout. A teacher noticed she was taller than the other kids. Classic. So she goes. And little brother? He tags along. Because that’s what little brothers do. Well, a coach from a local club called Barreirense spotted this giant kid standing in the corner. Asked him to try on some sneakers. Invited him to train. And just like that? A career started. So his sister didn’t just drag him to practice. She accidentally changed his entire life. Not sure if there are other siblings. But that one sister? Monumental.

How did Neemias Queta’s parents influence his Basketball career?

Neither of his parents knew basketball. Djaneuba worked in construction. Mica was a chef. They couldn’t tell you what a pick-and-roll was if their lives depended on it. But here’s what they did know: resilience. They fled a war. Started over with nothing. Worked brutal hours so their kids wouldn’t go hungry. And Neemias watched all of it. He saw his mom leave before sunrise and his dad travel for months just to send money home.

He internalized that. Worked harder. When he rotted on the bench in Sacramento? Didn’t complain. Just waited. Joe Mazzulla said it best, “When you are as good as he can be, we have to hold him to that standard every single night. He works very hard. He cares. He wants to be coached.” That’s not talent talking. That’s parenting. That’s Mica and Djaneuba.

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The Celtics are playoff-bound, with physical matchups against Orlando and Miami looming. And that’s exactly the kind of basketball where Neemias Queta matters most. He’s not going to score 30 or dominate the highlights, but he’ll battle for rebounds, protect the rim, and make players like Bam Adebayo earn every inch.

If Boston makes a deep run, and they very well could, don’t be surprised if Queta emerges as one of the team’s unsung heroes. From a two-bedroom apartment in Vale da Amoreira to a trusted playoff rotation piece, his journey already feels remarkable. And honestly, it still feels like the beginning.