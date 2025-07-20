Who Are Nique Clifford’s Parents? Meet Father Akai and Mother Angelique Clifford

Colorado State guard Nique Clifford steps into the national spotlight as a 2025 NBA Draft prospect, selected 24th overall by the Sacramento Kings. The world is beginning to pay closer attention not just to his silky-smooth game, but to the foundation that shaped him. He has been praised for his two-way versatility, high basketball IQ, and a steady presence on and off the floor. But if you trace his path from The Vanguard School to the Barclays Center, one constant has remained: his rock-solid support system.

That foundation starts with his parents, Akai and Angelique Clifford. While Nique has been the one making headlines, his parents have been steadying forces behind the scenes. Helping guide every decision, every pivot, and every leap forward. From pushing him academically to encouraging his leadership growth and community involvement. Akai and Angelique have played a defining role in shaping not just a basketball player, but a man ready for the bright lights of the NBA.

Who is Nique Clifford’s Father, Akai Clifford?

Akai Clifford is a business banker by trade, but his most important job has been as a father and mentor to Nique. While he stays away from media attention, Akai’s influence on Nique’s journey has been unmistakable. He was there during Nique’s breakout senior season at The Vanguard School. Watching his son dominate with averages of 26.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 3.5 steals, and 2.8 blocks per game. It was a season that earned Nique the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year and launched him into national prominence as a four-star recruit.

Akai’s voice is the one Nique hears in those critical postgame moments, both as a motivator and a truth-teller. “He’ll offer his criticism after a game, but he’s the person who brings me up when I’m down,” Nique once said. That blend of honesty and unconditional support helped Nique navigate not only basketball decisions, like transferring from Colorado to Colorado State, but life lessons around finances, cooking, and personal development. Originally from Pasadena, California, Akai also passed on his Lakers fandom to Nique, who grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant and embraced the “Mamba Mentality” as his own. That mindset has fueled Nique’s relentless drive. Especially during tough games, where he admits to being his own harshest critic. In those moments, it’s Akai who grounds him again.

Who is Nique Clifford’s mother, Angelique (Angel) Clifford?

Angelique Clifford, often known as Angel, is a benefits supervisor and the heartbeat of the Clifford household. She has maintained a low public profile, but make no mistake, her role in Nique’s life has been essential. She was the one who nurtured his academic discipline and community-centered values. From a young age, Angel stressed the importance of education, making it crystal clear that “bringing home a C meant not playing basketball and that was out of the question.” Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Angel helped Nique stay grounded in his roots.

Nique chose to stay in-state for college, and part of that decision stemmed from his desire to remain close to his family. Whether helping with offseason workouts or spending downtime as a family watching comedy shows and playing board games. Angel was always there, equal parts coach, teammate, and mom. Nique’s character speaks volumes about Angelique’s influence. In high school, he not only earned Honor Roll recognition and citizenship awards. But also volunteered at hospitals, worked with youth basketball camps, and even participated in Teen Court. Those aren’t things that just happen; they’re instilled. And Angelique was central in shaping that service-minded approach.

What is the ethnicity of Nique Clifford’s parents?

Nique Clifford is African-American, and his father Akai shares that heritage. Meanwhile, Angelique’s ethnicity remains ambiguous. The Clifford household, filled with pride in their identity and community, has always been tight-knit and multigenerational. One of Nique’s grandmothers, a truck driver, lives with the family when she’s off the road. Her cooking, especially, is one of Nique’s favorite comforts during stressful times. His other grandmother also played a large role in his upbringing, helping to “develop him as a person” before moving to Oklahoma. Even in her absence, she remains a deeply cherished presence in his life.

via Imago Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Nique Clifford stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the 24th pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

From Colorado Springs to the first round of the NBA Draft, Nique Clifford’s journey has never been a solo act. It’s been fueled by a village. During the draft night, they were right there in Brooklyn, front and center with Nique’s support circle. Including former CSU coach Niko Medved, Coach Joe Wetters, friend and NBA player Jabari Walker, and CSU head coach Ali Farokhmanesh.

“These are all people who have been with me through my tough times to my good times,” Clifford said. “They helped me get to this point. I have a great support system… It’s a blessing to have all of these people here. They mean the world to me, and they’ve done a lot to help me get here and sacrificed a lot. I’m glad they get to enjoy this moment just as much as me,” Nique said.

It’s hard not to root for someone like him, talented, yes, but more importantly, grounded. That grounding didn’t come from nowhere. It came from Akai and Angelique Clifford. They built the foundation that now carries him into the pros. The Kings may have gained a future star, but Nique Clifford’s first and forever team will always be his family.