Who are Norman Powell’s Parents? Meet Norman Powell Sr. and Sharon Powell

For Norman Powell, every NBA stop has carried a deeper meaning than minutes or matchups. Behind his steady rise from a second-round pick to an NBA champion sits a family story defined by sacrifice, loss, and a promise that still shapes how he moves today.

That family foundation explains far more about Powell’s career arc than any box score ever could.

Who are Norman Powell’s parents?

Powell was born on May 25, 1993, in San Diego, California, to Sharon Powell and Norman Powell Sr..

His father separated from the family while Powell was still an infant, leaving Sharon to raise him as the primary caregiver. From that point forward, the household revolved around resilience, structure, and support, with help coming from Sharon’s brother, Raymond Edwards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Norman Powell (@normanpowell4)

Sharon worked as a social worker in San Diego while raising Norman alongside his two sisters, Joniece and Margaret. The responsibility was heavy, but stability never wavered. Powell has repeatedly credited his mother for setting the tone that carried him through every stage of his basketball life.

While Sharon provided the backbone, it was Raymond Edwards who introduced Powell to basketball. More than just an uncle, Edwards became a mentor and father figure who believed in Powell long before NBA conversations felt realistic.

“He’s the reason why I started playing basketball the way I did, the reason why I believed in myself that I could get to that level.” That belief became even more powerful after tragedy struck. In the summer before Powell’s senior year of high school, Edwards passed away at age 56 following a battle with cancer.

Before he died, Powell made a promise. He told his uncle he would take care of the family. That commitment never faded and remains a driving force behind Powell’s decisions on and off the court.

What ethnicity are Norman Powell’s parents?

Powell’s family roots extend beyond California. His parents are American citizens with Jamaican ancestry, a connection that became more visible later in his career.

In 2025, Powell committed to representing Jamaica internationally and joined preparations for the 2027 FIBA World Cup Americas qualifiers. The experience, by his own words, felt personal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kingston Media Group (@kingstonmediagroup)

“Honestly, this experience has been unreal. I’ve felt really welcomed by my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone else involved in making this a reality.”

At this stage of his career, Powell has embraced a leadership role with the national program. His goal is clear. He wants to help Jamaica qualify for major international tournaments, including the Olympics and the World Cup.

Inside Norman Powell’s Relationship with His Mom

If one relationship defines Powell, it is the one he shares with Sharon. Family moments regularly surface across Powell’s social media, from quiet gatherings to major milestones. One gesture stood out in 2020, when he surprised his mother with a new Range Rover on her birthday. The moment reflected more than generosity. It reflected accountability.

“Norman is always looking out for all of us,” his sister Joniece said. “He genuinely wants our input, and he genuinely wants to make sure we’re all getting something so we can level up.”

That mentality traces directly back to the promise Powell made years earlier.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Powell now suits up for the Miami Heat, carrying championship experience and veteran credibility into every locker room he enters. Yet his definition of success has never been limited to contracts or trophies.

Instead, it has always centered on responsibility. As his NBA journey continues, one thing remains consistent. Powell’s career is not just about what he’s achieved. It is about who he’s doing it for and why that promise still matters today.