Who Are Playing 2025 NBA Christmas Games? Full Schedule, TV Channels & How to Watch

The NBA Christmas Day gives the fans a chance to take a break from family gatherings, if they need one, or just some entertainment while enjoying a fulfilling dinner. This year’s major event will include five blockbuster games, and trust us, there are none that you could skip. So, here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas games, from the teams to where to watch these games live.

Which teams are playing in the 2025 NBA Christmas Day Games?

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule will feature some of the biggest teams from both conferences going head-to-head. You’ll witness everyone, from LeBron James to Nikola Jokic to even Victor Wembanyama in action. So, here are the ten teams set to take the court on Thursday:

New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers

Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Although there’s no specific criterion for selecting which teams will participate in the NBA’s Christmas Day games, if there were one, it would probably be based on the franchise’s popularity. That’s because one thing that’s common between all these organizations is their massive fandom.

In fact, according to the league’s newly released viewership data, several teams have sold out each of their home games so far in the 2025-26 campaign. So, that would’ve been something that Adam Silver and the rest of the executives might’ve had in their minds while deciding the fixtures. Either way, it only means more entertainment for the fans. But who’s facing whom out of these ten heavyweights?

What is the full schedule for the 2025 NBA Christmas Day Games?

Here’s a full schedule for the NBA’s Christmas Day Games:

Home Team Away Team Tip-Off Time (ET) New York Knicks Cleveland Cavaliers 12:00 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors Dallas Mavericks 5:00 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets 8:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets Minnesota Timberwolves 10:30 p.m.

The festivities start with the Knicks hosting the Cavaliers, in what will be New York’s record 57th game on Christmas Day, more than any other team in the league. Meanwhile, we’ll also witness the latest chapter of the newest rivalry in the NBA between the defending champions and the Spurs, along with the rest of the action. But, where are you supposed to watch these games?

Which TV channels are broadcasting the 2025 NBA Christmas Games?

Well, to witness all these games or whichever one you are planning on watching along with your loved ones, you’ll have to tune in to either ABC or ESPN. These two TV channels have the rights to televise these games this season as part of the massive 11-year $76 billion media deal the NBA signed with several broadcasting companies over the summer.

How can the fans watch the 2025 NBA Christmas Games without cable?

While ABC or ESPN would be the smoothest way for fans within the United States to catch these games live, if you don’t have a cable service, you can watch them through these routes. Firstly, you could lean on the specialized streaming services, such as Disney+, which will stream the opening matchup between Cleveland and New York.

At the same time, the ESPN App will allow you to stream games. However, there’s a catch. You can only watch those games live if you have a subscription to either Disney+ or Dunk the Halls. These are a couple of ways through which you can watch the NBA’s Christmas Day Games without a cable connection.

However, there’s one more way, which is over the air connection, which can help you massively to enjoy the NBA’s festive matchups. Nonetheless, that’s probably all you need to know about this year’s Christmas Day action, which does seem to have a lot of interesting fixtures to look forward to, as we too eagerly await the tip-offs.