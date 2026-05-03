Who Are RJ Barrett’s Parents? Meet His Father Rowan Barrett Sr and Mother Kesha Duhaney

RJ Barrett is a star for the Toronto Raptors and a hero for Canadian basketball. Born on June 14, 2000, in Toronto, he grew up in a family where sports were a way of life. Before he was a top NBA pick, he spent his early years in France watching his dad play professional basketball.

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His success comes from a mix of great genes and a very disciplined home life. His parents, Rowan and Kesha, were both high-level athletes who knew exactly what it took to reach the top. They made sure RJ stayed humble and focused, helping him move from a young kid with a mini-hoop to an NBA standout.

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Who is RJ Barrett’s father, Rowan Barrett Sr?

Rowan Barrett Sr. was a big deal in basketball long before his son made it to the NBA. He was born in Scarborough, Ontario, and played for the Canadian national team for many years. He was even the team’s captain during the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Imago Oct 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett (9) looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

After college at St. John’s University, he played professionally in countries like France, Spain, and Greece. Today, he is the General Manager of the Canadian Men’s National Team. Rowan didn’t force RJ to play basketball, but he was always there to train him once RJ showed he loved the game. He taught RJ how to handle the pressure of being a pro and how to act like a leader on and off the court.

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Who is RJ Barrett’s mother, Kesha Duhaney?

Kesha Duhaney is just as athletic as her husband. She is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and was a star track athlete in college. She competed in sprinting and the long jump at St. John’s University, which is where she met Rowan.

Kesha played a huge role in RJ’s education and life at home. When the family lived in France, she taught RJ English while he attended French-speaking schools. She also helped keep RJ grounded. While his dad worked on his basketball skills, his mom made sure he was a well-rounded kid who cared about school and family. Her family is full of track stars, so RJ’s speed and jumping ability definitely come from her side.

What are RJ Barrett’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Both of RJ’s parents have Jamaican heritage. This cultural background is a huge part of their lives, and it shaped the way they raised their children. They focused on hard work, respect, and putting family first.

In terms of where they are from, Rowan is Canadian, and Kesha is American (though she now also has Canadian nationality). Because they lived all over the world for basketball, RJ grew up speaking both English and French. This international background helped him feel comfortable playing in different cities and representing Canada on the world stage.

Does RJ Barrett have siblings?

RJ has a younger brother named Nathan, who goes by the nickname “Nate.” Nathan is about four years younger than RJ and is also a very competitive athlete.

Growing up, the two brothers were always trying to beat each other in games. Just like RJ, Nathan speaks both English and French. The brothers are very close, and RJ often talks about how Nathan’s competitive drive helps keep him sharp. Having a brother who understands the life of an athlete has been great for RJ as he navigates his NBA career.

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How did RJ Barrett’s parents influence his basketball career?

RJ’s parents influenced him by leading by example. Since both were elite athletes, RJ saw firsthand how much work it takes to be a professional. His father gave him the technical training, and his mother gave him the speed and the academic focus he needed to stay balanced.

They also used a “whiteboard” to help RJ set goals when he was just 11 years old. They didn’t just tell him he could be a star; they showed him how to plan for it with early mornings and long gym sessions. Because his dad was an Olympian, RJ never felt like he was “too big” for the game. He always knew he had to keep working to match the high standards his parents set for him.

RJ Barrett’s rise to the NBA is a true family effort. With a father who runs the national team and a mother who was a track star, he had the perfect coaches at home. By following their lead and staying true to his Jamaican-Canadian roots, RJ has become a player that his family and his country can be proud of.