Who Are Sam Hauser’s Parents? Meet His Father Dave and Mother Stephanie Hauser

Sam Hauser has quickly become a fan favorite for the Boston Celtics, largely because he is one of the league’s best shooters. Born on December 8, 1997, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sam’s journey from being an undrafted player to an NBA champion is a great story. He spent his college years at Marquette and Virginia, where he was known for being incredibly accurate from the three-point line.

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Even though he didn’t get picked in the 2021 draft, the Celtics saw his talent and signed him right away. Since then, he has worked his way up from the G-League to become a vital part of the team’s rotation. Off the court, Sam is known for being a family-oriented guy who stays close to his Midwestern roots.

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Who is Sam Hauser’s father, Dave Hauser?

Dave Hauser is a very important figure in the Wisconsin sports world. He is a 1992 graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth and has spent most of his professional life working in athletics. Currently, he is the Director of Athletics and Activities at Stevens Point Area Senior High, where Sam attended school.

Imago Jan 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) warms up before playing against the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Dave was more than just a dad to Sam; he was also his coach. He served as an assistant coach for the high school basketball team when Sam was playing there. Dave is credited with teaching Sam the discipline and the shooting fundamentals that he uses every day in the NBA. He pushed Sam to be a “student of the game” and to always stay humble, no matter how much success he found.

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Who is Sam Hauser’s mother, Stephanie Hauser?

Stephanie Hauser is also a big name in sports administration. She grew up in Antigo, Wisconsin, and was a star athlete herself. She played volleyball and softball and was so good that she was inducted into the Hall of Fame for both sports in Wisconsin. This athletic talent clearly runs in the family.

Professionally, Stephanie is the Executive Director of the WIAA, the organization that oversees all high school sports in Wisconsin. She has been a huge support for Sam, helping him navigate the pressures of being a professional athlete. She often talks about how proud she is of Sam’s hard work and his ability to stay true to himself while playing on such a big stage.

What are Sam Hauser’s parents’ backgrounds and ethnicities?

Sam Hauser’s parents are both American and have lived in Wisconsin for most of their lives. Their ethnicity is White, and they come from a background that values hard work and community. Growing up in the “Green Bay area” meant that sports were a huge part of their daily lives from the very beginning.

The family has a very strong connection to the Midwest. Both Dave and Stephanie attended regional colleges and chose to build their careers helping local student-athletes. This grounded upbringing is a big reason why Sam is often described as one of the most professional and easy-to-work-with players in the Celtics locker room.

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Does Sam Hauser have siblings?

Sam isn’t the only athlete in the family. He has a younger brother named Joey Hauser, who is also a professional basketball player. Sam and Joey actually played together at Marquette University for a short time before Sam moved on to Virginia. Joey is also a great shooter and spent time in the NBA G-League after a successful college career at Michigan State.

He also has a sister named Nicole, or Nicki, Hauser. She followed in her mother’s footsteps and was a standout volleyball player. She played at the college level for Southern Connecticut State University. Having two other siblings who understood the grind of college sports helped Sam stay motivated and gave him a built-in support system as he chased his NBA dreams.

How did Sam Hauser’s parents influence his basketball career?

The influence of Dave and Stephanie Hauser on Sam’s career is evident. Because both of his parents were high-level athletes and leaders, Sam was raised in an environment where excellence was the standard. His father gave him the technical skills on the court, while his mother showed him how to lead and stay resilient off of it.

They also made sure Sam stayed focused on his education. Even as he became a star in high school and college, his parents reminded him that being a well-rounded person was most important. This balanced approach is why Sam was able to keep his head down and keep working even after going undrafted. His parents gave him the mental toughness to believe in himself, which eventually led him to a starting role and a championship ring with the Celtics.

Sam Hauser’s rise in the NBA is a perfect example of what happens when talent meets great parenting. With a father who coached him and a mother who leads state athletics, Sam was born to be a pro. By following the example set by Dave and Stephanie, Sam has become one of the most reliable players in basketball today.