Who Are Terry Rozier’s Parents? All About Gina Tucker and Terry Rozier Sr.

Before this controversy hit the headlines, though, the Heat guard had managed to carve out a successful NBA career repping Boston, Charlotte, and now Miami’s colors. However, Rozier’s journey was anything but easy, especially without his father’s constant presence.

Who is Terry Rozier’s father, Terry Rozier Sr.?

Terry Rozier Sr. has led a complicated life. Raised in Ohio, he spent much of his adult life behind bars. Less than two months after Rozier was born in 1994, Rozier Sr., then 18, was arrested for aggravated robbery and was imprisoned for the first 8 years of his son’s life. Because of this, Rozier was raised solely by his mother, Gina Turner.

The hoopster kept in contact with his father and later spent a summer with him after his release in 2003. He later referred to that summer as the best time of his life, but it didn’t last. Rozier Sr. was arrested again in July 2003 and pleaded guilty to kidnapping, robbery, and manslaughter charges.

Starting in 2005, Rozier Sr. began a 13-year sentence, which ended in 2018. Since his release, he has been working at an industrial cleaning service near Youngstown.

Rozier, speaking about his father in 2011, said, “I know my father wishes he could be a bigger part of my life. He tells me all the things he did wrong and that I need to learn from his mistakes and that I need to respect my mom and grandmother because they are the ones looking out for me.”

After his release, Rozier Sr. said, “I’ve been admiring the young man my son has become… He’s a better man than I was.”

Who is Terry Rozier’s mother, Gina Tucker?

If there’s one person who defined Rozier’s foundation, it’s his mother, Gina Tucker. Born and raised in Youngstown, Gina had to raise her son alone. To keep him safe from the dangers in their neighborhood, Gina sent Rozier and her daughter, Tre’Dasia, to live with their grandmother, Amanda, in Shaker Heights.

Amanda recalled, “Terry resented me so much. He told me, ‘I don’t like you, I don’t want to be here.’ He wanted to be with his mother back in Youngstown.”

Years later, in retrospect, Rozier said of Gina and Amanda, “I’m fine being raised by women. They did a good job, and let me tell you, it wasn’t easy. They are tough women… When I was young, I did crazy things. I talked back a lot. I cussed.”

The hoopster also pointed to one moment in his childhood when he finally got along with his grandmother. When Rozier was about 10, Amanda got word that a man had fired a gun at one of her nephews, and was worried that it would escalate. She barricaded herself and the children in a second-story bedroom, but the threat turned out to be false.

That night, Rozier told his grandmother: “I know you really love me.” Alongside his half-sister Tre’Dasia Tucker, he also has a brother, BJ Carter.

What ethnicity are Terry Rozier’s parents?

The ethnicities of Terry Rozier’s parents aren’t publicly available, but both are American by nationality and were born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio. They have roots connected to the region’s working-class community. While neither parent has publicly discussed their origins beyond this, Rozier’s story reflects the strength often found in Midwestern Black families’ navigation of hardship and opportunity.

Terry Rozier’s relationship with his parents

Terry Rozier has always been close to his father. Despite Rozier Sr. being imprisoned, Terry stayed in contact. Speaking about their relationship in 2018, when his son played for the Celtics, Rozier Sr. said, “I’ve been admiring my son, how he’s able to change his outcome considering where we come from. I’ve watched all that grow while I was in prison… He’s got his mind all the way together.” He spoke about how excited he was for his father to watch him play, finally: “I’ve thought about it a lot… I’ve been thinking about it for years.”

Rozier has also had an unbreakable bond with his mother, Gina. She and Amanda remain a major source of inspiration for him, and he has expressed his gratitude to both of them in interviews. Rozier even has both of their names tattooed on his arms!

Terry Rozier’s story isn’t just about basketball, but about family, forgiveness, and hard work. Raised by strong women and reunited with a father who missed his kid’s early years, Rozier embodies the power of persistence.