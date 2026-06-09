Who Are the Celebrities in Attendance for Knicks-Spurs Game 3 at MSG? Donald Trump, Derek Jeter, Ben Stiller and More

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has competition in starpower over 2,800 miles away at the Madison Square Garden courtside. The gravitational pull of the New York Knicks hosting their first NBA Finals game at MSG in 27 years turned the arena into a high-octane intersection of pop culture, sports excellence, and political theater. The Knicks have already taken the 2-0 series lead over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. But the emotional high of the Big Apple hosting the finals after decades is palpable from the celebrities packing Midtown Manhattan, from presidential proportions to comedic icons and even Knicks titans themselves.

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As the home team looked to extend their postseason winning streak with their physicality over Victor Wembanyama, the arena’s guest list grew to blockbuster proportions. According to initial reports on social media, nearly 90 major public figures secured tickets to the blockbuster event, creating a star-studded spectacle that raised the stakes for the Knicks side on the hardwood.

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Which celebrities were spotted courtside at Knicks vs Spurs Game 3?

Securing a front-row seat at the Garden for the most expensive event in the world (ticket prices have gone as high as $109k) during a championship run is the ultimate New York status symbol. Those baseline seats were a small price for the franchise’s most passionate, ride-or-die celebrity loyalists. Sitting at his permanent station in the arena was filmmaker Spike Lee, who turned heads by donning a custom jersey autographed by Pope Leo. (His Holiness is a Villanova alum like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart. So guess who the Holy Father is supporting.)

Right next to the action was actor Timothee Chalamet, showcasing his deep allegiance by dressing entirely in blue and orange. Fans are in love with his courtside drip as he sat by Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie.

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A few seats down, was the legendary funnyman Ben Stiller, who has turned into the official Knicks photographer. Armed with an iPhone, his X page is a dedicated account of some of the best moments in the team’s playoff run. Even tonight, he was seen kneeling on the glossy wood to capture shots of the pre-game warmups on his personal device.

Not to be left out, comedic icon Tracy Morgan, who sticks by Knicks loyalty in sickness and in health, was also spotted on celebrity row, aggressively cheering alongside his longtime collaborator Tina Fey, who proudly sported a Knicks uniform of her own.

Which athletes are in attendance at Knicks vs Spurs Game 3 at Madison Square Garden?

The Knicks’ historic run assembled athletic royalty spanning multiple sports and generations. The pinstripe icons Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez watched the game from premium vantage points, bringing the Yankees distinct championship lucky charm to the Knicks tonight. Funnily enough, A-Rod is the controlling owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves who Victor Wembanyama routed out in the semifinals. So he has extra incentive for the Knicks to take a 3-0 series lead.

Joining the Yankees legends were current Mets stars Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor who took an evening off from their MLB campaigns to absorb the chaotic energy taking over NYC tonight. You know it’s huge for Soto who has been borrowing Jalen Brunson’s famous three-point celebration and shouting out the Knicks as their postseason run went parallel with the Mets’ 2026 campaign.

The gridiron was equally well-represented. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning brought more championship pedigree alongside his fierce former defensive counterpart, Justin Tuck.

But nothing compares to the thrill of the Knicks’ own storied history sitting in the house. Legendary point guard Jeremy Lin brought back “Linsanity” magic to the Garden. His presence next to Spike during the pre-game warmups has won over the Internet as if he’s still taking the Knicks on back-to-back wins.

It’s of course not a Knicks reunion without Patrick Ewing and Clyde Frazier on hand to witness the modern squad’s historic pursuit of a title. (Their presence also made fans wistful that Charles Oakley remains shut out.)

Which actors, musicians and entertainers are at Knicks vs Spurs Game 3?

We know the Knickerbocker staples weren’t going to miss this moment. But there was a lot more starpower in the luxury boxes to be noticed. Television royalty Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni of Law & Order fame arrived as a duo. Apparently, Hargitay came straight from a Tribeca event where she introduced a movie she produced, sending the Garden’s spectators into a frenzy. Brunson is an obssessed SVUnion, which makes their presence a huge boost for him.

Ozark mastermind Jason Bateman and Seinfeld co-creator Larry David also brought their flair to the rows of spectators.

In the music corner, Jay-Z was seen conversing with Daily Show headliner, Jon Stewart. DJ Khaled and Fat Joe held court side-by-side near the team benches.

Bronx-bred rap superstar Cardi B though stole the spotlight. Delivering an explosive halftime musical performance alongside the Knicks City Dancers, the multi-platinum artist electrified the 19,000 fans in attendance.

Rounding out the star-studded crowd were comedic heavyweights Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Pete Davidson, alongside Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

Is Donald Trump at the Knicks vs Spurs Game 3?

Yes, President Donald Trump was the most prominent attendee of this game. After much buildup, the native New Yorker and Knicks fan arrived at the Garden tonight. Rather than sitting directly on the open baseline with the Hollywood contingency, Trump viewed the game from an exclusive suite inside the arena complete with its security features.

His arrival at the venue was met with a highly polarized and mixed reaction from the passionate local crowd. He was rained with a combination of loud cheers and heavy boos when his presence was broadcast on the arena’s jumbotron. The stringent safety measures required by the Secret Service that are part and parcel of a presidential attendance had significant ripple effects outside the stadium gates and on the players themselves.

As the final buzzer sounded on a chaotic night in Midtown, Game 3 proved to be a masterclass in New York cultural gravity. Too bad the starpower couldn’t outweigh the Spurs’ vengeance. Game 3 ended in a 111-115 loss for the Knicks and the Spurs putting NYC on edge with a 1-2 series comeback.