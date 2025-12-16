Who Are the Jackals? All About the Fans Victor Wembanyama Purchased Seats for NBA Cup Finals

If you’ve ever watched a European soccer game or even a EuroLeague game, you must have seen flares going off in the stands and everyone shouting the same chants together. In the NBA, the closest thing to a European atmosphere is the coordinated t-shirts the Oklahoma City Thunder fans wear during their home playoff games. However, that might be about to change. But how and when?

This comes after San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama reportedly purchased seats for the Spurs Jackals, ahead of his team’s clash with the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup final. But wait, who are the Jackals exactly? And is it true that the Spurs’ French sensation is purchasing NBA Cup final tickets for them? Let’s find out.

Who are the Jackals?

Well, the San Antonio Spurs have found a new way to bring the noise to every arena they enter this season– the Jackals. This is a super-fan section designed to energize the crowd, much like the ‘Ultras’ that most of the European basketball and soccer teams have. This section includes some of the most die-hard fans, who love the team and follow them to almost every game, home and away.

Imago Nov 20, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan section cheers on the team during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

However, what separates them from a usual fan who also loves and follows his or her team is their chants, drums, and visual support. The Jackals will be doing all of that and more in the stands during the NBA Cup finals, adding another layer of excitement for this already highly anticipated battle. But how did this idea of creating such a group come about within the Spurs organization?

How did the Jackals start, and why were they created?

The Jackals first came to light after the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama announced this new fan section at the Frost Bank Center to showcase their support at home games earlier this year. After which, a special tryout was held in September to select the first set of members for the Jackals, with Wembanyama handpicking the initial members.

Plenty of fans showed up at the Freeman Coliseum, dressed in paint and costumes to be a part of this newly established fan group. However, it came with a price. If selected, the fans had to pay the $999 ticket price that comes along with being part of the Jackals. Then, with everything in place, the fan group was finally established with one simple goal.

That was to turn every Spurs home game into a special experience, or in the Jackals’ own words, they are all about being “dedicated, passionate, and loud.”

“The goal of the group is to create a home-court advantage never seen in the NBA,” organizers said. “With chants, songs, and traditions that elevate the fan experience at Frost Bank Center, this can potentially be a game-changer for the Spurs.”

While the Spurs organization played a huge role in creating this special fan club, which is heavily inspired by the European fan culture, it wouldn’t have been possible without Victor Wembanyama, who was extremely important in establishing the Jackals. The 21-year-old, who is a massive soccer fan and supports French club Paris Saint-Germain, wanted to create something special, and he did exactly that.

Now, it’s been a while, and the Jackals have become ever-present at every San Antonio Spurs home game, cheering loudly and proudly. In fact, Victor Wembanyama has been in constant touch with the organizers and has even thanked them for their support at games. So, that should make it clear that the Jackals will also be making the trip to Las Vegas for the NBA Cup final on Tuesday.

Did Victor Wembanyama buy seats for the Jackals at the NBA Cup finals?

The San Antonio Spurs have made it to the NBA Cup finals against all odds, defeating the mighty OKC Thunder in the process. Now, in their very first finals appearances, only the New York Knicks stand between them and the coveted silverware, and of course, the huge winning prize. So, it’s obvious there’s a certain level of excitement amongst the fans, especially the Jackals.

After all, it’s been six years since the historic franchise last made it to the playoffs. Amid this, there have been rumors that to make the night even more special and create a home court advantage for the players, the organization and Victor Wembanyama have purchased seats for the Jackals. But is it true? Well, yes, it is.

Fifty members of the Jackals were flown to Las Vegas by the team ahead of their title game, according to their “pack leader,” Alex Peña, who spoke to Kens5 news. He further revealed that these fifty members were chosen randomly to be invited and found out the news on Sunday evening after the Spurs won their semi-final clash against the Thunder.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 29, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“There were only nine Jackals members who went to the semifinal (and) were scattered throughout the arena, and you still heard us rally the Spurs fans to chant and be loud enough to hear us through the TV,” Peña said. “Now imagine over half of our Jackals being there.” He further stated that the team also paid for the members’ hotels and travel, as they eagerly await the tip-off.

It goes without saying that this is a classy gesture from the Spurs organization. And even though Peña did not mention Victor Wembanyama, given how close he’s been with this project, it’s safe to assume he also had a part to play in this arrangement. Nonetheless, either way, with the Jackals in town, we can expect serious support for the Spurs as they hope to bring home their first NBA Cup tonight.