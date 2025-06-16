Who Are the Referees for Game 5 of NBA Finals? OKC Thunder vs Pacers Officials Details Amid Scott Foster Controversy

The 2025 NBA Finals have been thrilling, but two storylines have stolen the spotlight. One is the fierce showdown between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, a clash of rising stars with everything on the line. The other? Controversial officiating. Scott Foster has dominated conversations, drawing heat from fans and analysts alike. Now, with Game 5 around the corner, the NBA has announced its referee lineup.

As tension builds, all eyes shift from the scoreboard to the whistle. Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire tweeted the list of four referees who will take control of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Paycom Center. The names are: John Goble, Marc Davis, James Williams, and Ben Taylor.

Just to let you know, this is John Goble’s fifth Finals appearance, while Marc Davis’s 14th. James Williams makes his fifth appearance, and Ben Taylor his first.

Now, coming back to Scott Foster, aka ‘The Extender’, his whistle has been a scandalous story for years in the NBA. His infamous back-and-forth with Chris Paul remains fresh in our memories. This time is no different. Right after Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the 58-year-old veteran was under fire for allegedly ‘questionable’ decisions. Fans didn’t waste a moment to call out Foster, and well, the Indiana Pacers head coach, Rick Carlisle, intervened.

Amidst the much-awaited Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the Scott Foster drama continues

In a Game 4 heartbreaker, the Indiana Pacers fell short at home, but the loss again OKC sparked more than just scoreboard sorrow—it lit a wildfire of officiating outrage. At the center? Scott Foster, of course. A seasoned vet with a reputation as the infamous “extender,” Foster once again finds himself under fire. Still, Rick Carlisle didn’t hesitate. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years; he’s a great official,” he said. He called the criticism “terrible, unfair, unjust, and stupid,” standing firm amid chaos.

However, emotions didn’t cool with Carlisle’s defense. The final moments of the game unraveled with missed whistles and rising tension. Bennedict Mathurin admitted, honestly, that the team slipped in crunch time. Meanwhile, Tim Legler went all in. “There were a number of missed travels in this game, no doubt about it.” Then came the hammer: he called it “an abomination.” To top it off, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s foul-drawing wizardry—complete with uncalled push-offs—only poured fuel on the fire.

via Imago May 7, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Official official Scott Foster runs down the court during the first quarter of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As the NBA Finals inch toward a dramatic crescendo, one truth remains—this series isn’t just about baskets. It’s about battles, both on the floor and in the officiating booth. With new refs set to take the reins in Game 5, the drama resets, but the shadows of Game 4 still linger. So now, fans hold their breath—not just for the next bucket, but for the next whistle.