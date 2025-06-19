Who Are the Referees for Game 6 in NBA Finals? Officiating Details Between Pacers vs OKC Thunder

Did anyone expect the Finals to turn out this way? For some reason, neither of the “popular” teams making it was initially seen as a negative. And sure, the ratings may be lower. But with the series at 3-2, it might shape up to be one of the best Finals in a long time. However, there’s still an anomaly. And it isn’t the playing – more the officiating, and more so Scott Foster. The NBA official has come under more than his fair share of criticism for his showing thus far.

But there’s a revamped lineup for Game 6, and let’s just say that the controversies might not stop here. John Goble, Marc Davis, James Williams, and Ben Taylor were at it in Game 5. And the officiating wasn’t the worst in the world, especially if you see the precedents. But this time round, there’s a whole new lineup out for Game 6 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“The NBA has announced the officiating crew for Game 6 in Indy: Zach Zarba, Tony Brothers and David Guthrie,” tweeted Yahoo! Sports.

If the refs had Hall of Fame stature, Zarba and Brothers would be right up there. Zarba has officiated 11 NBA Finals, with 1,182 regular-season and 133 playoff games under his belt. Brothers has outdone him by a lot more, taking part in 13 Finals appearances, known for a high‐energy, outspoken style. On the other hand Guthrie is a no-nonsense ref who has been a part of 7 Finals. and nearly 100 playoff games.

Brothers isn’t really the most loved figure in the Association. But the reception is quite contrasting. Players and pundits are sharply divided—praised for his assertiveness, but also sometimes seen as overly theatrical. One survey had him voted both “best ref” (28.8%) and “second‐worst” among players. Zarba is also a bit of a hothead, but a lot more accurate with his calls. He’s ranked as one of the NBA’s more “ruthless” referees (95.8% on a strictness metric), but enjoys a reputation for keen accuracy and consistency.

Scott Foster was arguably the talk of the town after Game 4. His spat with Pacers coach Rick Carlisle brought a lot of eyeballs. But time’s passed since then. And as it turns out, the pair are actually on decent terms. It’s even at a point where Carlisle’s defending the bloke, which seemed completely implausible when the situation broke out.

Rick Carlisle and Scott Foster make peace ahead of NBA Finals Game 6

Scott’s often called “The Extender”, because of the assumption that teams trailing in postseason series tend to perform better when he is on the court. OKC and Pacers put in a team effort of combined for 53 fouls in Game 4, and the refs handed out flagrant fouls and two additional technical fouls in a gritty game in Indy. But the number of fouls didn’t faze either of the coaches. In fact, Carlisle praised them for a job well done amid the scrutiny.

“I think it’s awful, some of the things I’ve seen about the officiating, and Scott Foster in particular,” Carlisle said ahead of Game 5. “I’ve known Scott Foster for 30 years. He’s a great official. He’s done a great job in these playoffs. We’ve had him a lot of times. The ridiculous scrutiny that’s being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid.”

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The state of officiating this season has been questionable, for sure. Some fans even call this the worst season of officiating ever. But neither of the coaches in the NBA Finals really see a problem with it. And regardless of the controversies, having Zach Zarba, Tony Brothers and David Guthrie might be a game changer.