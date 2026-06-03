Who Are the Referees for the 2026 NBA Finals? Full List of Officials for Knicks vs Spurs Games

The NBA Finals always bring attention to players, coaches, and championship stakes. This year, another group is in the spotlight. The league announced the 12 referees selected for the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. This crew features experienced veterans and respected performers. But a few names instantly sparked debate across social media. So, come, let’s explore them all.

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Who are all 12 referees assigned to the 2026 NBA Finals, and how were they selected?

The 12 referees assigned to the 2026 NBA Finals are Curtis Blair, Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, Tyler Ford, Scott Foster, John Goble, Courtney Kirkland, Josh Tiven, James Williams, Sean Wright, and Zach Zarba. Four alternates were also selected: Nick Buchert, JB DeRosa, Mitchell Ervin, and Justin Van Duyne.

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The NBA’s Referee Operations management team makes those decisions. Officials are graded throughout the regular season and playoffs. Evaluations focus on play-calling accuracy, overall rankings, and team ratings. Every playoff round becomes another test. Only the highest-performing officials advance deeper into the postseason.

For Curtis Blair, the announcement carried extra meaning. After years of waiting and serving as a Finals alternate in 2021 and 2022, he finally earned his first Finals assignment during his 18th season. Blair admitted he spent days constantly checking for updates before receiving the call confirming his selection.

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Scott Foster enters his 19th Finals assignment, the most among active officials, having previously officiated a record 26 NBA Finals games. Marc Davis and Tony Brothers each enter their 15th. Their experience was a major factor in their inclusion on this year’s crew.

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Why are Scott Foster and Tony Brothers facing backlash after being selected as referees?

The criticism started long before the Finals list became official. During the conference finals, fans were already debating referee assignments. Once Scott Foster and Tony Brothers were added to the NBA Finals roster, those conversations quickly intensified on social media.

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Many reactions questioned whether controversial officials should continue receiving the league’s biggest assignments. One fan wrote, “Tony Brothers should not be here,” while another posted, “Scott Foster and Tony Brothers just tells us it’s going to be rigged.” Tyler Ford also drew criticism from sections of the fanbase.

The backlash largely reflects reputation rather than any specific Finals performance. Foster and Brothers have spent years officiating high-pressure playoff games, making them some of the most recognizable referees in basketball. With that visibility comes scrutiny. Every controversial whistle, technical foul, or close call tends to follow them long after games end.

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Still, the NBA’s selection process remains performance-based. The league continues assigning both officials to major postseason games because internal evaluations consistently place them among referees trusted to handle the sport’s biggest stages.

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Who is Scott Foster, and why is he the most controversial referee in NBA history?

Few NBA referees generate stronger reactions than Scott Foster. The veteran official has worked NBA games since the 1994-95 season and has become one of the league’s most recognizable referees.

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Much of the controversy centers around fan-created theories. Over the years, supporters from multiple franchises have accused Foster of extending playoff series, favoring home teams, and making game-altering calls during crucial moments.

His nickname, “The Extender,” emerged from the belief that teams facing elimination often survive when Foster is assigned to their games.

Foster has also faced scrutiny because of his connection to former NBA referee Tim Donaghy, who pleaded guilty in the league’s betting scandal. Court records showed numerous phone calls between the two officials during the period under investigation.

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However, an independent NBA-commissioned investigation concluded there was no evidence that Foster participated in Donaghy’s gambling activities or any wrongdoing.

The referee’s name resurfaced in gambling-related discussions in 2024 when Rudy Gobert was fined $100,000 after making a money gesture toward Foster during a game and later implying concerns about officiating and sports betting.

Foster’s reputation also stems from player opinions. Anonymous player surveys have repeatedly ranked him among the league’s least popular referees. Yet the picture isn’t entirely one-sided.

The latest NBPA survey placed him in Tier 2, indicating that while he remains one of the NBA’s most polarizing officials, he still receives support from a significant number of players around the league.

How do the NBA Finals referees rate, and what did the players’ own survey say?

The player survey actually paints a largely positive picture of this year’s Finals crew. Nine of the 12 selected officials landed in the NBPA’s “Elite and Top Performers” tier.

That group includes Curtis Blair, Tony Brothers, James Capers, Marc Davis, Courtney Kirkland, Josh Tiven, James Williams, Sean Wright, and Zach Zarba. Players rated these officials among the league’s strongest performers based on communication, consistency, and game management.

Zach Zarba emerged as the highest-rated referee overall. Players from every NBA team ranked him among their top officials. Several other Finals referees also received strong marks across multiple organizations.

The survey revealed something important. While fans often focus on controversial names, the majority of the Finals crew is viewed positively by the players competing in those games. That distinction matters because players interact directly with officials throughout every possession.

How does the referee assignment work, and will the same officials call every game?

Being selected for the Finals does not guarantee working every game. The NBA announces individual game assignments on NBA.com/official around 9 a.m. ET on each game day.

Only three referees are assigned to each Finals matchup. Those assignments rotate throughout the series, meaning all 12 selected officials won’t appear together during any single game.

The league uses rotations to maintain balance while distributing assignments among the Finals pool. Performance reviews continue throughout the postseason, ensuring accountability remains in place even after officials reach the championship round.

For fans tracking every whistle, the daily assignments often become almost as anticipated as injury reports. For referees, though, reaching the Finals remains the ultimate professional recognition.

As Byron Spruell said, “Being selected to work the NBA Finals is the highest honor for an NBA official, and I congratulate them on an outstanding and well-earned achievement.”