Who Are the Referees in Game 7 of NBA Finals Between Thunder and Pacers? Full Details About Officiating Crew

Cue the confetti—or hold your breath. It all comes down to this. Game 7. One night. Millions of dreams. But one destiny. The 2025 NBA Finals are throwing their final punch at Paycom Center, and the echoes of legends are getting louder. The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent 50 long years chasing the glory that keeps slipping away. But wait. Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers? They’re writing a new gospel. One Reggie Miller never finished. So buckle up. Because Sunday isn’t just a game. It’s a legacy in motion and history waiting to unfurl.

But first, before anything unfolds—whether chaos or calm—you need to know who’s truly taking charge of the game. After all, let’s be honest, in a high-intensity game, referees will play the most pivotal role in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Now, with that in mind, the NBA has officially released the list of four assigned officials. So, here they are.

Insider Clemente Almanza reported through his X handle: “James Capers, Josh Tiven, Sean Wright, and James Williams are the referees for Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7.” A veteran in this showbiz, James Capers, is officiating the 13th NBA Finals this year. Meanwhile, Josh Tiven and Sean Wright are here for the sixth and second time, respectively. And James Williams is officiating for the fifth time here in the NBA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Given the controversies surrounding the game officials, it’s all the more important for fans to know who will be holding the whistle and making the calls. After all, transparency matters—especially to keep the story free of any hint of “bias” in a high-voltage, once-in-a-blue-moon clash like this.

Meanwhile, shifting back to the lore of Game 7, here we are, finally arriving at this dramatic showdown after a long 9-year drought since the last time the Cavaliers took on the Warriors in 2016 to win 4-3. And honestly, it seems pretty hard to predict who will take the glorious Larry O’Brien trophy home. Another public-favorite tale or an underdog story? But before that, you must know more about the refs.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Everything you need to know about the 2025 NBA Finals Game 7 referees?

Now, it is for the matchup to decide the 2025 champions of the pinnacle of basketball. And it is for the players to let themselves lose, yet take control of the game. However, whatever they do, the verdict will be of the whistle that’ll blow when the time is right. So, without further ado, let’s quickly know the referees in a bit more detail.

On Sunday, the whistle belongs to veterans. James Capers, with 1,556 games across 28 seasons and 14 Finals under his belt, still holds his 2012 Finals (Miami vs OKC) debut close to heart. Hope he gets to eat his favorite lobster roll on Martha’s Vineyard after witnessing and officiating history in some hours. Meanwhile, Josh Tiven, Yo-Yo expert (no longer a secret) stepped into the Finals spotlight in 2020, remembers Klay Thompson’s 37-point quarter like it was yesterday. Together, they bring stories, stats, and sharp eyes.

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the stripes mean business. James Williams, who wishes to become the Mayor of Chicago someday, has seasoned across the NBA, NCAA, WNBA, and G League, besides bringing a rich resume and two All-Star nods to the floor. Besides, Sean Wright, with over a thousand games and a 2021 Finals debut, adds calm and command. So yes, expect drama—but also, expect experience to keep this Game 7 from going off the rails.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are, with legends at the whistle and destiny on the line. The players will battle. The fans will roar. But the officials? They will shape the rhythm. With nerves of steel and stories stitched into their stripes, they are ready. Now, as the 2025 NBA Finals reach their breaking point between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, one thing is clear—Game 7 is not just in safe hands. It’s in the hands that have seen it all and still crave more.