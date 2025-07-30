Who Are Tre Johnson’s Parents? Meet His Father Richard Johnson Jr. and Mother Priscilla Johnson

Tre Johnson was selected No. 6 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2025 NBA Draft, and he is already projected to become a cornerstone in the Wizards’ rebuild. After averaging 19.9 points per game during his lone season at Texas and setting a freshman scoring record with 39 points against Arkansas, Johnson established himself as one of the most dynamic scorers in college basketball.

But behind that breakout freshman season was a foundation built by family. Tre was brought up in a basketball household. He played for the same high school and under the same coach that his father did. And now, after years of grinding in gyms across Texas, Tre finds himself in the NBA.

Who is Tre Johnson’s father, Richard Johnson Jr.?

Richard Johnson Jr. also played college basketball at Baylor University before transferring to Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He scored over a thousand points and averaged 19 points per game in his senior season at Midwestern State. Richard Jr. was coached by then-assistant Rodney Terry, who is now the Texas Longhorns coach. Currently, he serves as an assistant basketball coach at Lake Highlands High School, where Tre began his high school career.

Tre’s father recognized early signs of talent in his son, especially when it came to shooting the basketball. Even at a young age, Tre displayed a natural touch from the perimeter. But Richard didn’t just let his son rely on what came easily. He pushed Tre to expand his game, challenging him not to become too dependent on his jump shot. As Tre matured physically, his ability to create his own shot improved significantly. What started as a raw strength turned into a refined, versatile offensive skill set. Richard watched that transformation closely, guiding Tre through it and helping him develop the kind of scoring ability that can succeed at any level.

In an interview with Hoops HQ, Richard shared that he always saw “a lot of himself” in Tre, but it wasn’t just about similarity. It was about nurturing potential, knowing that with hard work, the shooting and shot-creation skills Tre possessed could eventually separate him from his peers. And now, those same skills are what carried Tre to the top tier of the 2025 NBA Draft class.

Richard Jr. helped Tre develop the same scoring instincts he had during his own playing days, but he also taught him to expand beyond labels. “Everyone has always said, ‘He’s just a scorer, he’s this, he’s that,’ but now they’re starting to see what makes him so good with his IQ, versatility, and playmaking, and how he can impact the game in different ways,” Richard said.

When Tre Johnson was selected by the Washington Wizards, it was a deeply emotional moment for Richard. For him, watching his son achieve what had once been his own dream brought a wave of pride and reflection. In their ESPN post-draft interview, Richard expressed how personal the moment felt. He called it a dream that started “20 years ago— I mean 30 years ago,” quickly correcting himself mid-sentence with a laugh. Despite the correction, his message was clear, seeing Tre reach the NBA fulfilled a long-held family aspiration. “I’d rather for him to be here than me anyway,” Richard said. “So I’m just glad and honored to have a son that wanted to represent his father.”

Tre, sitting beside him with a smile, joked about the age slip. “He tried to lie on his age right there,” he said, laughing, before turning sincere. “But [he’s] most definitely correct though. He’s been here the whole way. It’s like we are both getting drafted right now.” That moment captured the strength of their bond, father and son, coach and player, mentor and legacy. Living a lifelong dream together on one of the biggest nights in basketball. The two share a relentless work ethic and an unmistakable bond. Tre even wears No. 20 to honor of his dad.

Who is Tre Johnson’s mother, Priscilla Johnson?

Tre was born to Priscilla Johnson on March 7, 2006, in Garland. While less public information is available about Priscilla as she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she still plays a supportive role in Tre’s life and upbringing. However, beyond her reservations towards the public eye, Priscilla has made appearances at major events for Tre, including the NBA Draft night at the Barclays Center. Though she keeps a low profile, her presence and support have been consistent throughout Tre’s journey from Garland to the league.

Who are Tre Johnson’s siblings?

Tre is the oldest of three brothers, with two younger siblings, Royce Johnson and Jamari Riley. And so far, there is no public evidence that either Royce or Jamari currently plays competitive basketball. Although Royce or Eli, as he is known to loved ones, is just 14, he may yet emerge as a player in the future. Tre’s path might end up being just the beginning of a broader family basketball legacy.

Tre is the product of long hours in the gym, a competitive household, and a father who once dreamed of this moment for himself, but now watches it unfold through his son’s success. When Tre walked across the draft stage to shake Adam Silver’s hand, it wasn’t just a kid realizing his dream. It was a family arriving together.