Who Are Tyler Herro’s Parents? Meet Christopher Herro and Jen Herro

One of the Miami Heat’s standout shooters, Tyler Herro, has a fascinating personal life that has shaped who he is. He has already won the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021-22 and been named an All-Star last season. With a solid performance building up this season, too, he keeps the discussion open for this year as well.

However, the journey until now hasn’t come easily. On multiple occasions, Herro has mentioned his family support, especially his father’s contributions, in reaching the ultimate stage of the game. Let’s explore the private life of the 6-foot-5 shooting guard and find out what gets him going strongly in his seventh year as a professional basketball player.

Who Is Tyler Herro’s Father?

Born on January 20, 2000, into a family of five, Tyler Herro is the eldest son of Christopher Herro and Jen Herro. The 25-year-old inherits the will and athleticism of his father, Christopher, which has also been passed on to his two younger brothers, Austin and Myles.

Chris Herro, who is believed to be 52 now, is a seasonal roofing and concrete contractor during the summer and changes his job designation to snowplow driver in the winter, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

He played basketball at Nathan Hale High School in Milwaukee, and, according to the Lexington (Kentucky) Herald-Leader, he got scholarship offers from Florida State and Saint Louis. With his prior experience with the game, Christopher became Tyler’s first and personal coach, assisting him with the knowledge and discipline that helped him reach the NBA.

The father-son duo does share a candid relationship. Once, when Chris was asked if he was living his basketball dreams through Tyler, he said, “People ask me that all the time, but I tend to really disagree. I played at a high level. I was Division I. It just wasn’t meant to be.” (Chris tore his ACL in the first week of his senior year).

But that doesn’t mean the cool-coach dad isn’t enjoying his son’s game. “Am I excited Ty is playing at Kentucky? Yes. Not because I’m living through him. I am just a huge basketball fan. I’ve followed it my whole life.”

Who Is Tyler Herro’s Mother?

Tyler Herro not only got his father’s skill but also athleticism from his mother, Jen, who was a track and cross-country runner at George Nelson Tremper High in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She’s now a dental hygienist, while keeping her passion for running alive, according to the Journal-Sentinel.

What are the nationality and ethnicity of Tyler Herro’s parents?

Christopher was from Milwaukee, and Jen was from Kenosha. Both hailed from Wisconsin, making them American citizens by birth. Both are ethnically Caucasian, although some reports online stated Chris as mixed, possibly with mixed European heritage.

Does Tyler Herro have any siblings?

Since knotting ties in 1999, Chris and Jen welcomed three members into their family, Tyler being their first, Austin as the middle child, and Myles being the youngest in the Herro family. Both his brother has also picked up basketball as their passion.

Austin is displaying his talent with the South Carolina Gamecocks, while his younger brother is currently with Whitnall, following in his brother’s footsteps as a reliable guard in position.

How did Tyler Herro’s parents influence his basketball career?

It’s true that Tyler Herro’s career was heavily influenced by his parents, but on the flip side, he always has the freedom to live his life his way, though his primary focus was not too different. Since childhood, he had had nothing but one goal – to get into the NBA, for himself and maybe for his father’s unfinished dream.

“Just stay level-headed, you know, at the end of the day, everybody knows [that] you want to play Division one level, but my main goal since I was little was to get to the NBA,” a UK freshman, Tyler Herro’s preseason interview in 2018, via Lexington Herald Leader, perfectly sums up his father’s contributions.

“Staying level-headed, work hard, treat everybody with respect, and that’s really [what] comes down to,” he added.

Tyler fulfilled his goal in 2019 after being drafted by the Miami Heat as the 13th overall draft pick, and since then, he hasn’t looked back and now stands as one of the reliable and core members of the Heat’s game strategy.

Tyler’s parents can often be seen on the court side cheering for their son. And, who knows, maybe his brothers might soon join him, whether as teammates or rivals; that’s up for speculation.