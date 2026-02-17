Who Are Victor Wembanyama’s Parents? Meet Félix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau

While Victor Wembanyama and his NBA career are experiencing a meteoric rise, little is known about his personal life.

“I like to keep the mystery alive, I don’t want to give too much of myself,” the San Antonio Spurs star told SLAM in 2022.

However, despite being thousands of miles away in France, Wembanyama’s family remains his biggest support behind the scenes. Amid a solid season with the San Antonio Spurs and a commendable effort at the 2026 All-Star Weekend, you’d be surprised to know that sports run in the Wembanyama bloodline.

Who are Victor Wembanyama’s parents?

Victor Wembanyama’s father, Félix Wembanyama, and his mother, Elodie de Fautereau, remain two people that the San Antonio Spurs star still leans on for support and advice. Both parents were professional athletes back in the day and raised Wembanyama and his two siblings in Le Chesnay, just outside Paris.

Elodie and Felix raised their children, instilling a love of sports in them. Eventually, all three kids, Victor, Eve, and Oscar, took up basketball. Oscar, a 6-foot-8 player, currently plays at the U21 level in France for Strasbourg. He will turn 19 later this year and is expected to declare for the 2026 NBA draft.

Eve, a 6-foot-1 guard, also plays in France and has competed in the FIBA U20 Women’s European Challengers competition in 2021 and the FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship in 2017.

Elodie was also a professional basketball player, the one who originally introduced Victor to the game. She competed for the French national team and has been a youth basketball coach in France since her retirement.

However, basketball in the Wembanyama family didn’t start with his mother. It goes way back to his grandparents. His maternal grandfather, Michel de Fautereau, and his grandmother, Marie Christine, also played ball. Fautereau played in the 1960s for the Paris University Club in the French first division.

“I mean, I had the choice, and I still have the choice to play or not play basketball, but basketball has always been around,” Wembanyama says. “I can’t avoid it in my family.”

Wembanyama’s dad, Felix, was born in Belgium. He is a former track and field athlete who excelled as a triple jumper but never competed in the Olympics. However, he had a significant impact on his son’s athleticism.

How did Félix Wembanyama and Elodie de Fautereau meet?

There is no public information about how Victor Wembanyama’s parents met. However, given that they were athletes, the chance that they met at a sports event is very high.

What is the ethnicity of Victor Wembanyama’s parents?

While Victor Wembanyama‘s dad acquired French nationality by naturalization in 2003, he has Congolese family roots. On the other hand, his mother, Elodie, was born to French parents and continues to embrace her heritage.

Victor Wembanyama’s relationship with his parents

Victor Wembanyama shares a very close relationship with his parents. When the Spurs drafted him in 2023, the entire Wembanyama family turned up to support him. The Frenchman finds many similarities between himself and his mother.

“She’s more like me,” Wembanyama said. “We really look alike, and she’s kind of eccentric sometimes.”

However, when it came to her son, Elodie held back and did not get too involved in his training.

“She teaches basketball to really young players, like, from 4 to 10 or something like that,” Wembanyama told Euroleague Basketball. “But for performance, I never trained with her. It’s not that she doesn’t want to get involved in my performance, but she knows her role. And she knows as a parent, sometimes it’s better to fade off or not to get too much involved in your children’s path.”

While draft night was a big moment for the family, Wembanyama admitted it was an emotional moment for his father, even though he wouldn’t say it.

“There’s a correct way of running, and he taught me things like that,” Wembanyama said. “Actually, I was actually part of a track and field team, like for a year around 10 or 11.”

“Dad gave me the passion for knowing subjects in depth,” the Spurs star said. “Being a real technician of sports, of whatever I do.”

While the NBA has always been the ultimate stage for hoopsters around the world, Wembanyama’s heart still lies in his home in France. Relishing French cuisine, outdoor adventures with his siblings, and time with his parents, it’s hard to replace that joy, despite the fame he enjoys in the NBA.